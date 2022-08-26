One of the biggest dates in the calendar in the UK for all electronic music fans, APE’s Field Day is quickly becoming the leading electronic music event in London. In the middle of a glorious UK summer, the Victoria Park festival celebrated its 15th Birthday, lining up with The Chemical Brothers, Kraftwerk, and Peggy Gou as the headliners, with a selection of the most exciting electronic artists in Europe filling the rest of the lineup.

Victoria park always provides a glorious location for the festival, as part of a fortnight of events by All Points East - it’s located in the heart of East London’s community, with a tangible buzz around the borough of Hackney throughout the weekend. The day kicked off with Haiti's sultry, pulsating vibes on the main stage, followed shortly by one of the summer’s viral sensations, new-garage star Eliza Rose.

Eliza Rose Justine Trickett

As the evening went on and the main stages began to the crowd, festival go-ers looked to explore the second stages. Here, I came across the spectacular Squarepusher live show, which provided a unique and expressive live performance. I would highly recommend checking that out if you ever get a chance.

As the evening goes on, the tents and side stages close in anticipation of the main event. Peggy Gou played the final set before The Chemical Brothers took the stage for their incredible, mind-bending live performance. It’s the second time I’ve seen the Scottish tech wizards live, and it never fails to disappoint, a pure overload of the senses. It’s as explosive performance as you’re likely to see from any electronic act on the globe right now.

The Chemical Brothers - Joshua Atkins

Field Day is a staple event in the calendar for electronic music fans in East London. It’s an event that continues to support up-and-coming electronic artists and provide showpiece performances from some of the best in the business.

Find out more on Next year's event here