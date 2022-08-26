The Best Free 808 Sample Packs: Thousands of Drum Kits, Samples, and Free Drum Sounds

Here is the ultimate collection of free 808 drum kits and samples modeled after Roland's iconic drum machine. Snag thousands of royalty-free samples for free and start using them in your productions today.

Roland TR-808 (photo by Brandon Daniel)

If you're making hip-hop, rap, trap, drill music, or anything with a super-heavy low-end, 808 samples will be the best way to achieve what you're after. But buying new 808 sample packs can get incredibly expensive, especially when you're just starting out as a producer.

So if you just need to start making hard-hitting music, everything you need to get started is right here. These are some of the hardest-hitting kits available, and you'll get instant improvements to your beats within just a few minutes of using these packs.

Finding The Right 808

Choosing an 808 high-quality sample that works with your song is the most crucial first step. Most of what makes a knocking song is simply a correct sample selection. Always be on the lookout for clean samples with an excellent sustain that you can alter and change to suit your needs.

You also have the option to synthesize your own 808 samples out of synths like Serum or Deva. These give you a bit more control over your 808s, but take longer to dial in correctly and can easily take you out of the creative flow when you're in the studi0.

However you chose to get your 808s into your DAW, starting with a fantastic source sample is paramount. Not doing so will only cause problems in the mix, track, and your motivation later on.

808 Tape by Wave Alchemy

This collection of 300 drum samples from the classic TR-808 drum machine has been recorded directly to 1/4" analog tape via a Studer A80 Mk1 tape machine. Each sound in the collection features multiple saturation settings!

Snag These Samples Here

Cymatics Trap Start Pack

This pack contains a selection of our favorite samples from various Cymatics packs, perfect for trap production. You'll find top-quality melodies, drums, FX, and more inside. Records from artists such as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Drake, and Lil Uzi have inspired me.

Snag These Samples Here

808 TrapStep Vol. 1 by Trisamples

Adding your favorite synths and Nexus, you can make 808 heavy trap, hip hop, and future bass. Use these samples; however, you need to get knocking results that hit hard in the club.

Snag These Samples Here

Orchid - Premium Sample Collection

When Cymatics made Orchid, they sat down and tried to think from the perspective of the music listener. This changed their entire approach to making melodies. They realized that the one thing the listener wants is to feel good when the music hits their ears. Each sample features an extensive range of applications, allowing you to mix and match them to create your unique sound. The possibilities are endless.

Snag These Samples Here

Lit 808 by Echo Sound Works

This pack contains 20 pre-produced 808s ready to be used in your tracks. They have been created with the producer in mind, so you won't need to spend time processing them to get the perfect sound.

Snag These Samples Here

FREE 808's by Samples from Mars

We recorded 16 808 kits through an API console onto tape, using a variety of high-end hardware processors along the way. These are our best-sounding 808s yet. The kits feature clean, colored, and supersaturated 808 samples.

Sang These Samples Here

808 Mafia Free Drum Kit

If you are familiar with hip-hop music, you have probably heard of 808 Mafia. This producer team is top-rated, and their beats are in high demand. If you want to produce music in the style of Lex Luger, Southside, and TM88, then you need to download this complete drum kit that includes 440 high-quality classic samples.

If you are looking for a complete and versatile drum bank full of modern and sharp sounds, this 808 Mafia Drum Kit is made for you!

Snag These Samples Here

ORACLE 808 SAMPLE PACK

808s are the heart of modern trap music, but they can be hard to find. With so many samples being reused and renamed, finding ones that will make your music stand out can be challenging. I've seen countless beats lose an artist's attention just because of a weak 808 drop.

This expansion pack of 808's was designed with the Oracle melody collection in mind. Every 808 samples were tweaked and polished to industry standard, given their personality to help your tracks stand out and hit way harder.

Snag These Samples Here

Goldbaby Sample Library

Goldbaby is a top-rated sample maker. He uses high-end equipment and retro lofi processing to create powerful sounds and unique textures. He has also loaded his website with many free sounds, including an 808 recorded through a cassette tape.

Snag These Samples Here

808 by Abletunes

This library contains 50 key-labeled 808 bass samples produced with the Roland TR 808, Jomox MBase 01, and Elektron Analog Rytm. These samples were then processed with Elektron Analog Heat, which added analog distortion, filter, and EQ. If you're making Hip Hop, Trap, Pop, Future Bass, or EDM, these 808s will help you to add extra low-end to your mixes!

Snag These Samples Here

Sub Bass Free Sample Pack by The Sample

This free collection of sub-bass samples will get your beats moving the house and pounding in car stereos. It contains different bass variations to choose from to get that earth-shaking sound.

Snag These Samples Here

Sample Magic's Free 808 Pack On Splice

As one of the top leaders in the sample game, Sample Magic also provides a wide range of free sounds from classic machines, including the much-loved 808. There are 107 sounds available, so there is plenty to choose from on this special day.

Snag These Sounds Here

15 Free 808 Samples by Angelic Vibes

This sample pack contains 15 custom-made 808s that can be used in all your beats. The corresponding key for each 808 is included for easier use. Each 808 has been EQ'd and compressed, giving it a high-quality and trendy sound. Now you can provide the beats with the hard low-end you've been looking for.

Snag These Samples Here

Pierre Bourne Type Drum Kit

As Pierre's beats typically feature heavy bass, this pack features similarly weighrty samples. They are all labeled so that you can quickly identify the key. In addition to the 808 shots, you will also find a decent selection of modern trap drums, including claps, cymbals, kicks, various percussion sounds and snares.

Snag These Samples Here

Beatsmiths 808 Drum Kit

The 808 Drum Kit contains various drum samples to add to your repertoire. These include 808 Bass, Kicks, Snares, Hats, and Percussion (Claves, Congas, Toms, Cowbells, Maracas, Sticks). With such a versatile range of sounds available, this kit is perfect for any production style. So why not give it a go and see what you can create?

Snag These Samples Here

SampleRadar: 378 free 808 drum samples

We are confident that you can download a library of 808 samples right now. The samples have been processed with various analog and digital effects. They are ready to be used in your productions immediately. The 808 samples are divided into two main folders: hits and loops.

The samples are provided as WAV files, so you can import them directly into your DAW or sampler. You can use the samples in your music in any way you like, as long as you don't distribute them.

Snag These Samples Here

808 Drum Samples Kit by ProducerSpot

From our Roland TR-808 drum machine, we bring you the 808 DRUMS, a free drum sample pack featuring over 200 one-shot drum samples, and + a BONUS of 10 Trap drum loops for making Trap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and House music.

In addition to the ten claps, 15 claves, 25 congas, 25 cymbals, 25 hats, 30 kicks, 50 snares, and 30 toms already at your disposal, you will also have access to 10 bonus drum loops. Over the past four years, eight sounds have significantly impacted many electronic musical styles (Dubstep, Trap, EDM). Used by many famous producers and artists in their music, this sound is essential for any producer's sound library.

Snag Them Here

BOOMIN' 808 COLLECTION

This free drum kit contains some of the best trap 808s out there: full stop.

Snag These Samples Here

Surge Sounds 808 Bass Samples

808 Vol. 1 is a new collection of high-quality 808 Bass Samples designed to give you an edge in your next Hip Hop production. Inspired by Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, J. Cole, Kodak Black & Offset, 808 Vol. 1 was built upon quality research of the 808s they use in their chart-topping hits. Surge Sounds' top priority is to provide the best 808 Bass Samples that will push your Hip Hop beats to the next level. 100% Royalty-Free, so you can sell your beats with these 808s.

Snag These Samples Here

Deep Trap Freebie by Samplephonics

This freebie from Samplephonics contains a selection of samples from their premium library, "Deep Trap." The full version includes 198 high-quality beat loops and samples in 24-bit.

Snag These Samples Here

X-SUB

If you're looking for that 808 bass sound in your music, look no further than SimplySounds and Hex Loops. Okay, sure, it's not a sample. It's a VST, but it's too dope not to include. This virtual bass module contains 36 tuned 808 bass sounds, all created using analog synthesizers, digital sine waves, guitar amps, and other top-of-the-line equipment.

Snag This Plugin Here

Warm 808's by Your Local Musician

This Warm 808 Bass Samples pack contains 500 royalty-free music production ready 808 sounds, giving you everything you need to make smooth Hip Hop, Future Bass, Trap, and more. Get creative and go beyond by adding your favorite synths such as Nexus, Sylenth, or any other.

The sound of Warm 808's is inspired by artists such as OVO, Dreamville, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Lil Wayne, and many others. This pack of five hundred premium quality 808 bass samples makes it easy to find the perfect 808 sound for your music!

Snag These Samples Here

We Get Sounds #808 Drum Kit

There are more than 95 drum samples in this pack, including 808s, kicks, snares, hats, pers, FXs, and Vox. Plus, there are extra drum loops included. All sounds are pre-mixed for your convenience! Just add them to your project and start creating some hot beats! Download this pack for FREE today.

Snag These Samples Here

Drip Kit – Metro Boomin Drum Kit

Undoubtedly, Metro Boomin is one of the best beatmakers around. The Drip Kit contains 100 one-shots and tuned 808s inspired by his most successful productions.

Snag These Samples Here

Free Sound Kits by The Producer's Plug

Plenty of free sound kits, loop kits, and preset banks by The Producer's Plug. They also offer some exciting artist packs you might want to look closely at.

Snag These Samples Here

YouTubers Giving Away Samples

This drum kit includes high-quality drums, one-shots, and melodies that can be imported into your DAW.

According to The Kit Plug, this pack was created by Multi-Platinum Music Producers. All samples are in WAV format, which is compatible with every DAW.

This drum kit includes 15 808s, ten claps, five crashes, 20 FX, five open hats, 20 hi-hats, ten kicks, ten percs, ten snares, and ten loops.

Kyle Beats is a popular YouTuber who focuses on beat-making. Andromeda contains 95 high-quality sounds, including 808s, drums, real guitar loops, and vocal chants.

The DrumStart Volume 3 contains over 300+ loops and one-shots that can be used for Trap or R&B. To learn more about this product, click on the link and watch the demo on YouTube.

Making These 808 Samples Hit Harder

Make the samples you just downloaded hit harder by utilizing these three tricks in your mixdowns and compositions. Or check out these three powerful, game-changing 808 tutorials.

TUNE Your Samples

When picking an 808, think about its place in the key of your song. Tuning the 808 to the key of your music will help it sit better in the mix. A tuned 808 also works with the kick, bass, chords, and other melodic parts.

LAYER YOUR BASSES WITH A KICK DRUM

If you want your 808 to stand out, try layering a sharp top kick sample over it. But be careful not to overpower the kick with the bass - a good balance is critical. Getting both elements to work well together in the mix can be challenging.

If you don't treat low frequencies, your mix will sound weak, have less impact, and be quieter overall. In other words, masking or overlapping low frequencies causes problems.

And be sure to tighten up the ADSR envelopes on your 808s and kicks to complement each other instead of competing for the same place.

APPLY MULTIBAND DISTORTION

Be sure your 808s sound good on small speakers that can't reproduce lower frequencies, like earbuds, laptops, and phones. Harmonic enhancement techniques like distortion, saturation, and bit-crushing will give the 808 presence. It also adds character, warmth, edge, cohesion, and more. Multiband effects processing is the most effective way to apply distortion.

This technique, which involves splitting the frequency spectrum into independent and adjustable bands, allows you more control over isolated frequencies. It is commonly used in sound design, mixing, and mastering.