The Best Free 808 Sample Packs: Thousands of Drum Kits, Samples, and Free Drum Sounds
If you're making hip-hop, rap, trap, drill music, or anything with a super-heavy low-end, 808 samples will be the best way to achieve what you're after. But buying new 808 sample packs can get incredibly expensive, especially when you're just starting out as a producer.
So if you just need to start making hard-hitting music, everything you need to get started is right here. These are some of the hardest-hitting kits available, and you'll get instant improvements to your beats within just a few minutes of using these packs.
You're welcome.
Need More Free Plugins For Vocal Processing? We Got You...
Finding The Right 808
Choosing an 808 high-quality sample that works with your song is the most crucial first step. Most of what makes a knocking song is simply a correct sample selection. Always be on the lookout for clean samples with an excellent sustain that you can alter and change to suit your needs.
You also have the option to synthesize your own 808 samples out of synths like Serum or Deva. These give you a bit more control over your 808s, but take longer to dial in correctly and can easily take you out of the creative flow when you're in the studi0.
However you chose to get your 808s into your DAW, starting with a fantastic source sample is paramount. Not doing so will only cause problems in the mix, track, and your motivation later on.
Check Out This Comprehensive Bible Of Free Delay Plugins Right Here
808 Tape by Wave Alchemy
This collection of 300 drum samples from the classic TR-808 drum machine has been recorded directly to 1/4" analog tape via a Studer A80 Mk1 tape machine. Each sound in the collection features multiple saturation settings!
Cymatics Trap Start Pack
This pack contains a selection of our favorite samples from various Cymatics packs, perfect for trap production. You'll find top-quality melodies, drums, FX, and more inside. Records from artists such as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Drake, and Lil Uzi have inspired me.
808 TrapStep Vol. 1 by Trisamples
Adding your favorite synths and Nexus, you can make 808 heavy trap, hip hop, and future bass. Use these samples; however, you need to get knocking results that hit hard in the club.
Orchid - Premium Sample Collection
When Cymatics made Orchid, they sat down and tried to think from the perspective of the music listener. This changed their entire approach to making melodies. They realized that the one thing the listener wants is to feel good when the music hits their ears. Each sample features an extensive range of applications, allowing you to mix and match them to create your unique sound. The possibilities are endless.
Lit 808 by Echo Sound Works
This pack contains 20 pre-produced 808s ready to be used in your tracks. They have been created with the producer in mind, so you won't need to spend time processing them to get the perfect sound.
FREE 808's by Samples from Mars
We recorded 16 808 kits through an API console onto tape, using a variety of high-end hardware processors along the way. These are our best-sounding 808s yet. The kits feature clean, colored, and supersaturated 808 samples.
808 Mafia Free Drum Kit
If you are familiar with hip-hop music, you have probably heard of 808 Mafia. This producer team is top-rated, and their beats are in high demand. If you want to produce music in the style of Lex Luger, Southside, and TM88, then you need to download this complete drum kit that includes 440 high-quality classic samples.
If you are looking for a complete and versatile drum bank full of modern and sharp sounds, this 808 Mafia Drum Kit is made for you!
ORACLE 808 SAMPLE PACK
808s are the heart of modern trap music, but they can be hard to find. With so many samples being reused and renamed, finding ones that will make your music stand out can be challenging. I've seen countless beats lose an artist's attention just because of a weak 808 drop.
This expansion pack of 808's was designed with the Oracle melody collection in mind. Every 808 samples were tweaked and polished to industry standard, given their personality to help your tracks stand out and hit way harder.
Goldbaby Sample Library
Goldbaby is a top-rated sample maker. He uses high-end equipment and retro lofi processing to create powerful sounds and unique textures. He has also loaded his website with many free sounds, including an 808 recorded through a cassette tape.
808 by Abletunes
This library contains 50 key-labeled 808 bass samples produced with the Roland TR 808, Jomox MBase 01, and Elektron Analog Rytm. These samples were then processed with Elektron Analog Heat, which added analog distortion, filter, and EQ. If you're making Hip Hop, Trap, Pop, Future Bass, or EDM, these 808s will help you to add extra low-end to your mixes!
Sub Bass Free Sample Pack by The Sample
This free collection of sub-bass samples will get your beats moving the house and pounding in car stereos. It contains different bass variations to choose from to get that earth-shaking sound.
Sample Magic's Free 808 Pack On Splice
As one of the top leaders in the sample game, Sample Magic also provides a wide range of free sounds from classic machines, including the much-loved 808. There are 107 sounds available, so there is plenty to choose from on this special day.
15 Free 808 Samples by Angelic Vibes
This sample pack contains 15 custom-made 808s that can be used in all your beats. The corresponding key for each 808 is included for easier use. Each 808 has been EQ'd and compressed, giving it a high-quality and trendy sound. Now you can provide the beats with the hard low-end you've been looking for.
Pierre Bourne Type Drum Kit
As Pierre's beats typically feature heavy bass, this pack features similarly weighrty samples. They are all labeled so that you can quickly identify the key. In addition to the 808 shots, you will also find a decent selection of modern trap drums, including claps, cymbals, kicks, various percussion sounds and snares.
Beatsmiths 808 Drum Kit
The 808 Drum Kit contains various drum samples to add to your repertoire. These include 808 Bass, Kicks, Snares, Hats, and Percussion (Claves, Congas, Toms, Cowbells, Maracas, Sticks). With such a versatile range of sounds available, this kit is perfect for any production style. So why not give it a go and see what you can create?
SampleRadar: 378 free 808 drum samples
We are confident that you can download a library of 808 samples right now. The samples have been processed with various analog and digital effects. They are ready to be used in your productions immediately. The 808 samples are divided into two main folders: hits and loops.
The samples are provided as WAV files, so you can import them directly into your DAW or sampler. You can use the samples in your music in any way you like, as long as you don't distribute them.
808 Drum Samples Kit by ProducerSpot
From our Roland TR-808 drum machine, we bring you the 808 DRUMS, a free drum sample pack featuring over 200 one-shot drum samples, and + a BONUS of 10 Trap drum loops for making Trap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, and House music.
In addition to the ten claps, 15 claves, 25 congas, 25 cymbals, 25 hats, 30 kicks, 50 snares, and 30 toms already at your disposal, you will also have access to 10 bonus drum loops. Over the past four years, eight sounds have significantly impacted many electronic musical styles (Dubstep, Trap, EDM). Used by many famous producers and artists in their music, this sound is essential for any producer's sound library.
BOOMIN' 808 COLLECTION
This free drum kit contains some of the best trap 808s out there: full stop.
Surge Sounds 808 Bass Samples
808 Vol. 1 is a new collection of high-quality 808 Bass Samples designed to give you an edge in your next Hip Hop production. Inspired by Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, J. Cole, Kodak Black & Offset, 808 Vol. 1 was built upon quality research of the 808s they use in their chart-topping hits. Surge Sounds' top priority is to provide the best 808 Bass Samples that will push your Hip Hop beats to the next level. 100% Royalty-Free, so you can sell your beats with these 808s.
Deep Trap Freebie by Samplephonics
This freebie from Samplephonics contains a selection of samples from their premium library, "Deep Trap." The full version includes 198 high-quality beat loops and samples in 24-bit.
X-SUB
If you're looking for that 808 bass sound in your music, look no further than SimplySounds and Hex Loops. Okay, sure, it's not a sample. It's a VST, but it's too dope not to include. This virtual bass module contains 36 tuned 808 bass sounds, all created using analog synthesizers, digital sine waves, guitar amps, and other top-of-the-line equipment.
Warm 808's by Your Local Musician
This Warm 808 Bass Samples pack contains 500 royalty-free music production ready 808 sounds, giving you everything you need to make smooth Hip Hop, Future Bass, Trap, and more. Get creative and go beyond by adding your favorite synths such as Nexus, Sylenth, or any other.
The sound of Warm 808's is inspired by artists such as OVO, Dreamville, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Lil Wayne, and many others. This pack of five hundred premium quality 808 bass samples makes it easy to find the perfect 808 sound for your music!
We Get Sounds #808 Drum Kit
There are more than 95 drum samples in this pack, including 808s, kicks, snares, hats, pers, FXs, and Vox. Plus, there are extra drum loops included. All sounds are pre-mixed for your convenience! Just add them to your project and start creating some hot beats! Download this pack for FREE today.
Drip Kit – Metro Boomin Drum Kit
Undoubtedly, Metro Boomin is one of the best beatmakers around. The Drip Kit contains 100 one-shots and tuned 808s inspired by his most successful productions.
Free Sound Kits by The Producer's Plug
Plenty of free sound kits, loop kits, and preset banks by The Producer's Plug. They also offer some exciting artist packs you might want to look closely at.
YouTubers Giving Away Samples
The Blue Diamond Kit by Loopcrate
This drum kit includes high-quality drums, one-shots, and melodies that can be imported into your DAW.
Free Drum Kit Download 2020! by TheKitPlug
According to The Kit Plug, this pack was created by Multi-Platinum Music Producers. All samples are in WAV format, which is compatible with every DAW.
FL4ME Trap Drum Kit by prodbyaido
This drum kit includes 15 808s, ten claps, five crashes, 20 FX, five open hats, 20 hi-hats, ten kicks, ten percs, ten snares, and ten loops.
Andromeda by Kyle Beats
Kyle Beats is a popular YouTuber who focuses on beat-making. Andromeda contains 95 high-quality sounds, including 808s, drums, real guitar loops, and vocal chants.
DrumStar Vol.3 by FabeStar
The DrumStart Volume 3 contains over 300+ loops and one-shots that can be used for Trap or R&B. To learn more about this product, click on the link and watch the demo on YouTube.
Making These 808 Samples Hit Harder
Make the samples you just downloaded hit harder by utilizing these three tricks in your mixdowns and compositions. Or check out these three powerful, game-changing 808 tutorials.
TUNE Your Samples
When picking an 808, think about its place in the key of your song. Tuning the 808 to the key of your music will help it sit better in the mix. A tuned 808 also works with the kick, bass, chords, and other melodic parts.
LAYER YOUR BASSES WITH A KICK DRUM
If you want your 808 to stand out, try layering a sharp top kick sample over it. But be careful not to overpower the kick with the bass - a good balance is critical. Getting both elements to work well together in the mix can be challenging.
If you don't treat low frequencies, your mix will sound weak, have less impact, and be quieter overall. In other words, masking or overlapping low frequencies causes problems.
And be sure to tighten up the ADSR envelopes on your 808s and kicks to complement each other instead of competing for the same place.
APPLY MULTIBAND DISTORTION
Be sure your 808s sound good on small speakers that can't reproduce lower frequencies, like earbuds, laptops, and phones. Harmonic enhancement techniques like distortion, saturation, and bit-crushing will give the 808 presence. It also adds character, warmth, edge, cohesion, and more. Multiband effects processing is the most effective way to apply distortion.
This technique, which involves splitting the frequency spectrum into independent and adjustable bands, allows you more control over isolated frequencies. It is commonly used in sound design, mixing, and mastering.