Thousands Of Free Hip Hop Samples and Packs For Producers and Beatmakers To Download

Here is the ultimate collection of free 808 drum kits and samples modeled after Roland's iconic drum machine. Snag thousands of royalty-free samples for free and start using them in your productions today.

Hot Take: Paying money for hip-hop sample packs is overrated.

Because hip hop, unlike genres like E.D.M. or pop, is more about how you use the samples than the actual quality samples themselves, which means that you can get as professional-sounding results from free hip hop samples as you can from sample libraries that cost an arm and a leg.

So we did the hip hop producer and beat maker community a favor and compiled all of the best free drum samples, melody samples, 808 kits, and more into one place so that you can snag them all quickly and easily. So whether you're making lofi, rap, drill music, or anything else, these samples are perfect for you.

Let's dive into the list.

Cymatics Free hip hop bundle

This collection contains a range of Cymatic's most popular samples from various Cymatics packs, making it perfect for trap production. It includes top-quality melodies, drums, F.X., and more. I was influenced by records from artists such as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Drake, and Lil Uzi.

Snag These Samples Here

808 TrapStep Vol. 1 by Trisamples

Will Fenwick

You must start with a great beat to make music that gets people moving. These club samples will help you create the perfect foundation for your track. With these samples, you can create a driving, energetic club track to get people dancing all night long. These free samples are perfect for hard-hitting tracks that rappers will pay good money to have. Every drum loop is excellent for dance-friendly beats.

Snag These Samples Here

Lit 808 by Echo Sound Works

This pack includes 20 different 808 sounds ready to be used in your music. They have been created with the producer in mind, so you won't need to spend time processing them to get the perfect sound. Download free samples through the link below.

Snag These Samples Here

808 Mafia Free Drum Kit

If you are familiar with hip-hop music, you have probably heard of 808 Mafia. This producer team is top-rated, and their beats are in high demand. If you want to produce music in the style of Lex Luger, Southside, and TM88, then you need to download this complete drum kit that includes 440 high-quality classic samples.

If you are looking for a complete and versatile drum bank full of modern and sharp sounds, this 808 Mafia Drum Kit is made for you!

Snag These Samples Here

Sub Bass Free Sample Pack by The Sample

Will Fenwick

This free set of sub-bass samples will get your beats moving the house and pounding in car stereos. It contains different bass variations to choose from to get that earth-shaking sound. This sample pack contains heavy basses and hip hop drum samples that are sure to catch the attention of fans and artists.

Snag These Samples Here

Pierre Bourne Type Drum Kit

This pack of Pierre's beats features bass-heavy samples like his usual style. They are all labeled with the key so you can quickly identify them. In addition to the 808 shots, you will find a decent selection of modern trap drums, including claps, cymbals, kicks, percussion sounds, and snares. And just like the rest of the samples in this list, they are royalty-free.

Snag These Samples Here

Beatsmiths 808 Drum Kit

The 808 Drum Kit contains various drum samples to add to your repertoire. These include 808 Bass, Kicks, Snares, Hats, and Percussion (Claves, Congas, Toms, Cowbells, Maracas, Sticks).

With such a versatile range of sounds, this kit is perfect for any production style. So why not give it a go and see what you can create? These samples and loops will help you get the job done.

Snag These Samples Here

Surge Sounds 808 Bass Samples

808 Vol. 1 is a new collection of high-quality 808 Bass Samples designed to give you an edge in your next Hip Hop production. Inspired by Travis Scott, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, J. Cole, Kodak Black & Offset, 808 Vol. 1 was built upon quality research of the 808s they use in their chart-topping hits.

Surge Sounds' top priority is to provide the best 808 Bass Samples that will push your Hip Hop beats to the next level. 100% Royalty-Free, so you can sell your beats with these 808s.

Snag These Samples Here

Deep Trap Freebie by Samplephonics

This free offering from Samplephonics consists of a group of samples from their fee-based library, "Deep Trap." The complete version features 198 top-notch beat loops and samples in 24-bit. These are the sounds you need if you're making trap music.

Snag These Samples Here

FREE R&B/Trap Pack – Friction

Will Fenwick

This kit contains 8 melodic samples and is inspired by superstar artists such as the Weeknd, Kehlani, Travis Scott, Cubeatz, Pyrex, Pvlace, and Internet Money. These beats are in the new wave style.

As music evolves, you don't want to fall behind. Each sample was custom-created to give you the best producer experience regarding sound selection. Re-up today and download this kit for free!

Snag These Samples Here

Angelic Vibes Melodies hip hop loops

If you're a hip hop producer looking for fresh loops to build a beat around or just need some inspiration, these free loops are perfect for you. They created these loops to help give you new ideas for beats and produce something unique that you can't find anywhere else.

This sample pack includes 10 W.A.V. samples with catchy, otherworldly melodies!

Snag These Free Samples Here

Download Warm 808's by Your Local Musician

This pack of 808 bass samples contains 500 royalty-free sounds ready to be used in music production, giving you everything you need to make smooth Hip Hop, Future Bass, Trap, and more. Get creative and go beyond by adding your favorite synths such as Nexus, Sylenth, or any other.

The sound of Warm 808's is inspired by artists such as O.V.O., Dreamville, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Lil Wayne, and many others. This pack of five hundred premium quality 808 bass samples makes it easy to find the perfect 808 sound for your music!

Snag These Samples Here

Free Hip-Hop Vinyl Samples

r-loops offers a free collection of Hip Hop, RnB samples in vinyl format. The library contains 89 sounds, including piano, guitar, organ, strings, and brass samples. This library was inspired by top musicians such as Scott Storch and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League. While these samples work best for lofi genres or beat with a 90s flavor, they are also suitable for many more modern beat-making styles.

Snag These Samples Here

RV Samplepacks present Smokers Blend 2

This pack includes over 300 loops, one-shots, and soft sampler patches, all of which exude expert production values and live-sampled musicianship. You'll find everything a hip-hop producer could want in here, from big beats and dreamy synth loops to rock-solid scratches and affected vocals.

You can expect to hear classic keys like Rhodes, organs, B3 Styles, pianos, and Electric Organs - alongside traditional hip hop elements such as guitars, vibes, electric bass, clarinet, harp, trumpets, and more.

Snag These Samples Here

Drip Kit – Metro Boomin Drum Kit

Undoubtedly, Metro Boomin is one of the best beatmakers around. The Drip Kit contains 100 one-shots and tuned 808s inspired by his most successful productions. Grab these hip hop sounds today and put together a hit in no time.

Snag These Samples Here

YouTubers Giving Away Samples

Will Fenwick

This drum kit includes high-quality drums, one-shots, and melodies that can be imported into your D.A.W.

According to The Kit Plug, this pack of samples was created by Multi-Platinum Music Producers. The format of the samples, W.A.V., is compatible with every D.A.W; including FL studio, pro tools, Ableton, and more.

This drum kit includes 15 808s, ten claps, five crashes, 20 F.X., five open hats, 20 hi-hats, ten kicks, ten percs, ten snares, and ten loops.

Kyle Beats is a popular YouTuber who focuses on creating beats. Andromeda contains 95 high-quality sounds, including 808s, drums, real guitar loops, and vocal chants.

This product contains over 300+ loops and one-shots perfect for Trap or R&B. To learn more, click on the link and watch the demo on YouTube.