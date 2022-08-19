The Producers Almanac Of The Best Free MIDI Files To Download In 2022

MIDI files are a powerful tool to help you get the most out of your time in the studio. Here is a comprehensive list of the best free midi files, midi songs, and resources to make your next track a certified hit.

MIDI files are a secret weapon to more producers than you probably realize. They allow you to create instant vibes in the studio and avoid that intimidating empty project. You drag MIDI files into your DAW, load up a preset, and instantly make music (you hardly even have to know theory to start getting the most out of your time in the studio).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

That said, MIDI files should be used as tools and not be relied upon exclusively for your ideas. But they are an incredible way to fast-track your production process.

And with that in mind, the last thing we at Magnetic want for you is to get bogged down in the search for midi files to download. We want you cranking out tracks in the studio, not downloading files and crossing your fingers. They are even worth the space on your hard drive.

So we put together the ultimate list of free professional midi files you can download immediately and use in your productions. These are the best midi files online; at least you can get them free, so let's dive into our recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Need Free Delay Plugins? We Got You...

What Are MIDI Files?

A file with the . MID or .MIDI extension is a Musical Instrument Digital Interface file.

MP3s and WAVs are regular audio files that contain actual audio data, whereas MID or MIDI files only collect information about what notes are played when they're played and how long or loud each note should be. Therefore, MID or MIDI files are much smaller in size.

This file format is instructions on how the sound should be produced once it is attached to a playback device or loaded into a software program that knows how to interpret the data.

This makes MIDI files an ideal way to share musical data between similar applications and to transfer files over low-bandwidth internet connections. The small file size also means they can be stored on small devices like floppy disks, a common practice for early PC games.

WA Productions FREE MIDI Mega Pack

WA Productions, a powerhouse player in MIDI files and presets, have saved you time by compiling all of their previous free MIDI packs into one BIG collection of melodies. This vast library includes eight packs full of the freshest MIDI and WAV loops.

If you're looking for ultimate inspiration, DO NOT miss this bundle because it's packed with unique ideas and progressions. This pack is a love letter to producers and offers a massive value and hundreds of MIDI files, which is fantastic.

Snag These Packs Here

Producer Shop Archives

The hip hop MIDI pack consists of tons of free MIDI loops to build Hip Hop, Trap, R&B, and EDM tracks. These MIDI files are suitable for all DAW systems, such as FL Studio, Cubase, Logic Pro, Reaper, Bitwig Studio, and more. The pack includes basslines, chord progressions, melodies, and more.

These files are inspiring and amazing to use, no matter what genre you are producing. The versatility alone makes this free pack a must-grab

Snag All Of These Packs Here

The Unison Beatmaker Blueprint (Free Teaser Pack)

Each sample in this set comes with a MIDI file to make the sound your own. You can change the composition however you want or keep it the same--it's up to you! These samples will give you some great ideas for working with MIDI. And if you're using samples, the MIDI files are a great way to learn more about how they work. You can compare and contrast what you hear by looking at the piano roll.

Do Your Tracks Lack Life And Punch? This is the answer...

This is an essential skill that will improve your abilities and efficiency. If you're teaching yourself how to produce/compose, you'll be able to tell instantly how professional these samples and loops are. They were created by some of the best producers in the world.

Snag This Pack Here

Cymatics midi packs Archives

It seems that cymatics has been the gold standard of modern music production for almost a decade. Whether Cymatics are cranking out punchy, genre-specific drum samples or stellar guitar loops to help flesh out your hip-hop productions, these samples and music production resources have almost been some of the best you can find on the internet.

Their bread-and-butter is dance music, but that doesn't mean their other genres aren't insanely fantastic.

And their archives of midi files and music loops that you can download for free are no exception. This archive is the ultimate list of quality free stuff, and your music will hate you if you don't snag these files today.

Snag All Of These Packs Here

Free Packs.IO Archives

Free Packs.IO flew under the radar for me for a long time. Sure, it's not the most extensive collection of dance music midi, but they have a little something for everyone.

If you're looking for instant drum patterns, catchy MIDI melodies, or soaring chord progressions, this free content will have what you need. Unless you've mastered the art of composition, this MIDI site is a phenomenal resource for you to download today.

Snag All Of These Packs

Dance midis Samples

This is the MIDI pack for you if you're producing dance music of any genre. It has genre-specific MIDI templates for techno, progressive house, deep house, pop, future bass, and more. If you need to find MIDI files, this site likely has them in spades.

Why are these genre-specific files so important? Because unlike other more conventional genres like jazz or even movie themes, dance music thrives off of formulaic and predictable chord structures.

If Your Tracks Lack Power and Punch, You Need These...

Your piece will suffer if you stray too far from conventional harmonies, as the mixes and compositions will become cluttered and hard to follow when played out line in nightclubs. And that's exactly what this MIDI pack offers: proven chords and melodies that are sure to make your next club record hit hard in DJ sets.

Snag This Pack Here

Deep Strict

This MIDI pack contains fresh, new ideas for your next EDM track. It includes melodies and basslines inspired by some of the biggest names in the scene, like Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta, Marshmello, Diplo, and more.

Whether you're into bass house, future house, progressive house, or techno, you'll find something here to help you get your creative juices flowing.

Snag This Pack Here

Dripchord Free MIDI Files

This pack is small and practical. Just a handful of quality midi files that sound amazing right off the bat. When I was messing around with these files, it only took a few tweaks on the chord structures before I got something that sounded amazing and unique and, most importantly, inspired me to finish the track that day.

Your Vocals Suck, But They Don't Have To...

Grab these files, or you'll regret it...

Snag These Files Here

The Highest Producers

This is an excellent MIDI option to help pad out the collection and are fantastic midi files for commercial material. Use these royalty-free resources in your next production, and it will be sure to elevate your sound to new heights.

Many different MIDI files are available for download and are sorted by genre. So whether you're looking for some upbeat pop tunes or some mellow jazz tracks, you'll be able to find what you're searching for.

Snag This Pack Here

MonoSounds Studio Midi Files

Inspire your creativity and find new ideas with Unwritten Melodies, a MIDI pack with over one hundred and eighty melodies. These files are perfect for composers, beatmakers, producers, and musicians who need help finding the right melodic inspiration.

With our extensive catalog of catchy, beautiful melodies, you'll be able to find the right melody for your song in just a few seconds.

Snag This Pack Here

midi songs and Honorable Mentions