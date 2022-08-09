Game-Based Learning: Top 6 Reasons To Use Video Games In Education

Video games can be more than just casual entertainment, they can be a valuable source of learning and education. Here are six ways video games can help improve your life today

Playing video games is mostly seen as a hobby adolescents and children have. In the media, video games are portrayed as bad, as they can have consequences on the lifestyle and productivity of children and youngsters. Indeed, playing video games has disadvantages too, but they are counteracted by lots of advantages. When you think about video games, you probably imagine shooter and action games.

However, the game genres you can find on the market are impressive. And you have quite a few options to choose from, especially when it comes to education. Even though most people see playing video games as something bad, they come with the tools teachers need to implement in classes.

Students can enlarge their knowledge and learn new things by playing video games. Even experts from writing service reviews say that playing video games has a lot of benefits and advantages. So, let’s discover together the top reasons to use video games in education.

Video Games Can Boost Memory Skills

As video games are portrayed in a negative light, you might think that all cognitive functions are affected. Well, this is not true at all. Indeed, playing video games addictively comes with more disadvantages than advantages. But video games have been proven to boost memory skills. Players need to memorize the setting, rules, control, and many more.

They are given some goals and objectives they have to attain, so players need to work to achieve them. Video games can easily be used within classrooms to help students learn complex concepts and how to use and apply them. Learning can be done using modern tools too, as traditional ones seem to not catch the interest of students.

Games Can Improve Focus

Apart from boosting memory skills, there are a bunch of other reasons why using video games in education is a good idea. One of the benefits it comes with is improved focus. Indeed, we should not forget about the addictive nature of video games. They are built in a way that immerses you and keeps your attention captivated.

Educational games can have the same effect, only students are learning and expanding their knowledge in the meantime. Games can be made in such a way that catches the interest and attention of students and keeps them engaged. There are lots of tasks to complete and objectives to attain in the game and they need to focus to successfully do this.

Gamification and Learning

Another reason why using video games in the educational sector comes with benefits and advantages is that it becomes so effective in the teaching process. There are a lot of teachers who still focus on the traditional ways of learning and delivering information. But it would be effective and wise to acknowledge that people and generations change.

Technology is making our lives easier and it helps the educational domain too. Educational video games are on the rise and more and more professors understand their value and use them within classes. To reach your students, who are changing continuously, you need to adapt to their needs and improvise.

And youngsters nowadays are tech-savvy, using technological inventions within classes guarantees that you will catch their attention. Learning and gamification go hand in hand and including video games as part of teaching prove to be an efficient way of delivering information and sharing knowledge.

They Teach Learning from Failures

When you think about education, it’s important to not focus only on information delivery. Or on the knowledge students must possess to pass the exam. Getting an education does not only come with knowledge expansion and skills development. It comes with life lessons you can learn while in school or college. And one of these lessons is learning from failure.

Our society is built on success stories and examples. Everyone talks about how much they have worked to achieve success, but few point to the failures they went through. No one is perfect and we are continuously improving ourselves throughout our lives. The road to success is paved with a trial-and-error journey, with failures you can learn a lot.

As few people in the mainstream media talk about the importance of learning from failures, it could be a nice topic to discuss within the class. As video games are an important part of education, through playing them, students learn to learn from failures. It is about the growth mindset they can develop.

Seeing everything that happens to you, be it a good or a bad event, as an opportunity to learn and develop more is something challenging to do during these times. However, it is an essential lesson everyone should be aware of as it will lead to a happier life. And if students can learn it while playing educational video games in school, it would be a great achievement.

Gaming Can Facilitate Experiential Learning

In traditional educational settings, students take part in a classroom where a teacher is delivering the knowledge, they take notes and then get homework. However, in these settings, students only learn the theory but do not put it to practice. Which is an essential skill. Well, video games come exactly with this opportunity. To learn from experience.

Even though students might not get the real experience, video games mimic it well enough. They are entertaining and catch the attention of the students while coming up with challenges that urge them to use the knowledge and theory they have learned.

They get contact with experiences they only read or learned about. These experiences help students develop a bunch of skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and even creativity. This is incredible and amazing at the same time, as technology offers the perfect opportunities to grow and hone your skills.

They're About Having Fun

Most people see learning as something serious. Indeed, as a student, you should be committed to your goals and determined to study and achieve your objectives. However, most classrooms turn out to be boring to students, which is not contributing to their academic progress.

Video games could spice things up a little bit and make learning fun. There are lots of complex concepts that could be explained easier through modern ways, such as video games.

Final Thoughts

Wondering if game-based learning is a thing that will be more and more popular within educational institutions and professors groups? The answer is: yes. Even though video games still have a bad reputation among some people, using them in the classroom comes with a lot of benefits. Video games help students put the theory they learn to practice and have the experiences they need to advance their skills.

They have fun while learning complex concepts, which will make learning more engaging and captivating. On top of this, video games boost memory skills and improve focus. Implementing gamification in the learning process will catch the attention of the students and keep them engaged during the whole semester. They can also learn valuable life lessons such as seeing each experience as an opportunity to grow.