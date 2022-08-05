GOLDRUSH: NEON DREAMS PHASE 02 LINEUP AND ARTIST-BY-DAY ANNOUNCED

Lineup Additions To The Arizona-Based Festival Include Bonnie X Clyde, Drezo, HE$H, Jai Wolf, Joyryde, Tokimonsta, Troyboi, Yolanda Be Cool, and More

Three-Day Festival Will Light Up Phoenix Raceway October 07-09, 2022

Single Day Tickets On Sale Friday, August 05 at 10a PT

Relentless Beats has announced phase 02 of its Goldrush: Neon Dreams lineup, taking place October 07-09, 2022, at Phoenix Raceway, 20 minutes from Downtown Phoenix.

Who Is Playing At Goldrush: Neon Dreams 2022?

Austin Millz // Bonnie X Clyde // Drezo // HE$H // Honeyluv // Jai Wolf // Joyryde // Lick // Tokimonsta // Troyboi // Versa //

Yheti // Yolanda Be Cool.

Artists by day, including previously announced and local artist additions, are as follows:

1788-L // Boogie T // Dom Dolla // Ghastly // Honeyluv // Lick; Netsky // Noizu // REZZ // Seven Lions // Spaces Laces // Tokimonsta // District 13 // GTJ

Want To Get Booked At Goldrush?

Relentless Beats recently announced the 5th Annual Goldrush DJ Competition, where artists perform for a chance to win an opening slot on the Goldrush: Neon Dreams main stage, along with a mixer to meet the team behind the southwest’s most prolific events, at Crescent Ballroom August 26.

Goldrush Expeditions also returns, to prep fans for the main event, September 30 (Tempe, AZ) and October 01 (Tucson, AZ), with Getter and support from HEYZ. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 05 at 10a PT.

Travel Options For Goldrush: Neon Dreams

Goldrush: Neon Dreams hotel and travel packages are available for out-of-town guests and those needing a staycation. Options include three and four-night hotel stays, 3-day VIP, GA+, and GA add-ons, access to the Travel Saloon, festival Merch bag (VIP only), roundtrip transportation, and an exclusive add-on After-Party.

Full details and bundle options can be found here.

In addition, VIP and table options at both main stages, which include entrance to the festival, access to the VIP lounge and viewing deck, dedicated express entry, packaged food and beverage, and dedicated host, server, and cocktail staff, are open for inquiries.

All weekend ticket levels, including General Admission, VIP, and Platinum, are available now. Pricing starts at $229, before fees. Single-day tickets go on sale Friday, August 05, at 10a PT.

Click here for all ticket options, packages, tables, and extras.

Goldrush is produced by Relentless Beats, Universatile Music and Global Dance. Click here for the most up-to-date information.

Stay connected on Twitter and Instagram at @GoldrushFestAZ and on Facebook.

Goldrush is an 18+ event.