Groove Cruise Prepares For Its West Coast Return With Massive Lineup

Making a triumphant return to the West Coast, Groove Cruise will set sail from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas for the first time in over six years on Wednesday, October 19 to Monday, October 24.

Miguel Lizarraga

Rounding out the already-stacked roster of talent with legendary act Green Velvet, Groove Cruise Cabo’s lineup reflects why the festival has remained a leader in the US market for the past two decades.

Green Velvet joins the likes of Claude Vonstroke, Said The Sky, Desert Hearts, Gareth Emery, and more. This year’s headliners promise a diverse offering for attendees extending to every angle of the electronic music realm.

Catering to every type of dance music lover, the lineup also boasts performances from ‘Do It To It’ viral sensation Acraze, Blond:ish, Joel Corry and MitiS.

Known as the “first floating music festival” in the States, Whet Travel’s Groove Cruise has carved a unique path over their nearly 20-year history. In addition to the allure of an all inclusive cruise ship event, Groove Cruise also offers a variety of programming for attendees with daily themes and various artist-hosted activities. Some of the 2022 themes include formal evening ‘Burlesque & Bowties’ and a tribute to Halloween and Day of the Dead with ‘Rave to the Grave’.

Another focus for Groove Cruise is their charitable community initiatives hosted by the Whet Foundation. This year the Whet Foundation will aim to give back to the communities of Cabo San Lucas by visiting two children’s facilities, Solmar Foundation and Heart4Cabo, to serve breakfast and interact with the children through live art, games, music, and costumes.

As they continue to host a wholly unique festival experience, Groove Cruise quickly approaches its 20 year anniversary with an impressive 34 sailings since its inception.

Fans can join in on the magic of Groove Cruise Cabo and purchase tickets now RIGHT HERE