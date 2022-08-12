See How HARD Summer 2022 Went Through The Eyes Of Madeon

Electronic music superstar, Madeon, brought the feels to HARD Summer Music Festival, and we caught all the highlights in this latest photo diary.

Credit: Brandon Densley

Still riding the high of two mammoth Coachella performances, Grammy-award nominated artist, Madeon, gave one of the best performances of his career at this year's HARD Summer Music Festival.

With more new music under his belt than he knows what to do with, Madeon's latest sets have been full of surprises and highlights. We were lucky enough to capture some of the best moments from Madeon's time at HARD Summer Music Festival in this latest Photo Diary Edition.

Our team of professional photographers was able to be flown on the wall throughout Madeon's entire experience, capturing the pre-show jitters, performance highlights, and post-show well wishes so that you can feel like you were part of the action all along too!

Photos Of Madeon's Performance At Hard Summer 2022

About Hard Summer Music Festival

Hard Summer is a music festival that strongly emphasizes featuring some of the top names in electronic music, such as porter Robinson and Madeon, alongside powerful DJ sets from the likes of Allison Wonderland and Tchami.

Alongside some of these heavy-hitting industries staples are countless up-and-coming artists and talent showcased by HARD Music Festival.

Who Else Played At Hard Summer 2022?

As is the case with every HARD Summer Music Festival, the lineup was stacked with incredible artists of almost every genre.

House and techno heads found their home on the dancefloor, grooving to top-tier sets played by Nicole Moudaber, Life and Death founder DJ Tennis, Detroit’s DJ Minx and many more.

The bass-heavy crowd had their faces melted off as they bore witness to a B2B performance from Zeds Dead with Subtronics, along with Sub Focus and a special guest. Heavier frequencies continued with sets from NGHTMRE, Svdden Death b2b Marauda, Sullivan King, TroyBoi, LSDream, Kai Wachi, Deathpact, and Blunts & Blondes.