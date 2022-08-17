How To Find Nightlife And Shows In A City You've Never Been To

Stop struggling to find amazing shows, concerts, and venues in a city that you are visiting. Discotech is a new app that solves the problem of finding nightlife in any city you are in.

Being a tourist and visiting a new city is always exciting, but finding good shows, concerts, and venues to hit while you're there is often a massive struggle.

Why?

Because Yelp sucks for nightclubs, blog posts on the topic are often super old, and the cultural pulse of what's hot and cool is constantly changing. This means that even if you do your research well, you still might end up at a show or venue whose moment has faded.

To make matters worst, when you're visiting a new city, you likely already have enough on your plate just getting there. Who has time to find the best DJ set or club show when you need to book hotels, find good spots for food, and ensure you don't lose your passport?

Luckily there is a new company on the market that seeks to streamline the struggle, allowing you to find the hottest nightclubs, best venues, and most "happening" shows whether you're traveling to a new city or just looking for a night out in your town.

We had a chance to sit down with Ian Chen, the CEO of Discotech, to talk about the best ways to get the most out of nightlife while you're traveling and how his new platform might save your next night out.

Why is it hard to find good nightclubs and venues when visiting a new city?

One of the main reasons why it is so hard to find good nightclubs and live event venues in a new city is because what is “hot” is often changing. Generally speaking, nightlife venues have a short life cycle.

They open, become hot and popular, they start to decline, they go out of business, they remodel and rebrand, and start the cycle all over again.

Customers are fickle, and the “it” place to be is constantly in flux. This is especially true since the pandemic. The landscape is much different than it was in early 2020.

What do most people get wrong about finding excellent nightclubs in a new city?

As an avid club goer back in the day, I would often rely on traditional human club promoters for recommendations on where I should go out. The issue is that traditional promoters are usually incentivized to drive your business to certain parties or venues where they can make a commission.

Because most promoters only have deals with a few locations in each city, this can result in a limited selection of venues depending on who you are talking to. Furthermore, different nightlife venues often offer different commission structures, which can bias where an individual promoter would send their clients.

With Discotech, we offer the widest selection of nightlife events in each city so that the customer can have the most options to choose from to find the best event for themself.

Where are the best places to find and look for venues in a city you're visiting?

This is where digital technology has changed the game.

We built our free mobile app and website Discotech to solve our problems as consumers in the nightlife industry. Our platform makes it easy for customers to see all the unique nightlife and music events happening in each city.

Furthermore, you can use our event filters to narrow your search to find an experience that best fits you. Often, it isn’t so much about the venue, as the DJ or artist performing at an event will determine the best place for you to be that night. In addition to discovering venues and events, Discotech makes it easier for our customers to get access and save money.

Whether you are looking to book a VIP table, purchase a discounted ticket, or sign up for a free guest list, Discotech makes it easier for you to plan your night out.

When do you think people should start planning a night out in a city they are traveling to?

Most of our customers usually make plans on the day of the event or possibly a day or two in advance. In most instances, this is fine. However, there are definitely situations where you would want to make plans weeks to even months in advance.

I recommend booking at least a month in advance for busy holiday weekends in popular party destinations such as Las Vegas, Miami, New York City, or Los Angeles. As VIP tables and ticket inventory start to diminish, pricing progressively increases until the event is sold out.

What venues and parties are best to hit when visiting a completely new city?

One of the most common questions we get asked by our customers is:

“What is the BEST club to go to in city X?”

We get it; many of our customers are on vacation and want to maximize their enjoyment during their limited time in town. However, the best club is very much subjective, and we usually need to ask a few questions before being able to recommend the best nightclub options for our clients.

What kind of music are you looking for? Are you looking for a place that is exclusive and hard to get into or a megaclub with the most attendees? Are you looking for a VIP bottle service experience, or are you and your friends planning on more of a GA (general admission) experience?

How can tourists find the best parties the locals all love if they've never been to the city before?

Using Discotech’s Discover page or Events page, customers can easily see which events are popular or that are “trending” based on how many other users are going to an event.

If you trust that locals know what they are doing, let the customer data point you to the most popping events!

What Is Discotech?

Discotech is the ‘OpenTable’ for nightclubs and music festivals, and is a perfect digital guide for your nightlife experience. You can use the app’s free searches and filters to find everything from the biggest DJ parties to boat cruises in the beautiful waters of Miami!

Discotech partners with venues in more than 120 cities internationally, so you can find the party anywhere. Using the app is also not only free – but saves users money through ticket discounts, free guest list entries, and marked-down VIP options.