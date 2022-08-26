How To Produce A Song Like Eric Prydz: Point Plank Online Deconstructs ‘Pjanoo’

Point Blank is back with another deconstruction, this time with their Head of Education and Curriculum and master of Track Deconstructions, Ski Oakenfull

In this video, Ski breaks down Eric Prydz’s hit track, ‘Pjanoo’, at Brighton Music Conference. If you’re new here and not familiar with what deconstruction entails, it’s where Point Blank takes a well-known track, break it down to its core elements, and recreates it before your eyes.

History Of Eric Prydz' '‘Pjanoo’

Since its release in 2008 on Ministry of Sound’s Data label, ‘Pjanoo’ has received heavy airplay on BBC Radio 1 in advertisements for their Radio 1 Big Weekend and Weekend in Ibiza events. The track peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart and topped the country’s Dance chart for ten non-consecutive weeks. Currently, the track has over 105 million streams on Spotify.

Feeling inspired to learn the ins and outs of making your music? Kickstart your music career from home by taking one or more of Point Blank’s flagship degree courses in London and online courses. If you’re looking to get your hands on the MIDI files for this deconstruction, Ski’s kindly shared them – and it will only cost the price of your email.

Deconstructing ‘Pjanoo’ By Eric Prydz

During the video, Ski overviews some of the essential stats surrounding the song. To kick off the track breakdown, he punches in the drums using an Ableton Push 2, varying the drum patterns for the different track parts.

Moving on to possibly the most iconic part of the track, Ski fires up a Korg M1 piano emulator from the Korg Legacy plugin pack, drops some essential info on the track’s music theory, and records it in. Next up, the arp comes into play, with Ski creating the pattern using Sylenth1. To finish off, Ski mashes up his rendition of ‘Pjanoo’ with the acapella of Kings of Tomorrow and Julie McKnight’s track, ‘Finally.’