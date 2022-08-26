Skip to main content
Hybrid Minds & Birdy Share Soulful DnB Anthem "State Lines"

Hybrid Minds & Birdy Share Soulful DnB Anthem "State Lines"

It's an emotive piece of contemporary DnB bliss

Photo via Infectious PR

It's an emotive piece of contemporary DnB bliss

English Drum & Bass producers and DJ duo have their new soul-probing single with agile indie singer-songwriter featuring on vocals. Inspired by a love for nature, their new track, ‘State Lines,’ is the latest track from their upcoming and well-anticipated EP Tides: Part 1. Released via Hybrid Music, their new track blows expectations with its inherent soulful nature and moving chord progressions.

The track holds a powerful presence, with emotive piano chords and synths that carry Birdy’s vocals into a hauntingly elegant D&B drop only Hybrid Minds can. Matt Lowe of Hybrid Minds describes the creative process of working with the singer,

"State Lines" is out now on all streaming platforms.

