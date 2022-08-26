Hybrid Minds & Birdy Share Soulful DnB Anthem "State Lines"

English Drum & Bass producers and DJ duo have their new soul-probing single with agile indie singer-songwriter featuring on vocals. Inspired by a love for nature, their new track, ‘State Lines,’ is the latest track from their upcoming and well-anticipated EP Tides: Part 1. Released via Hybrid Music, their new track blows expectations with its inherent soulful nature and moving chord progressions.

The track holds a powerful presence, with emotive piano chords and synths that carry Birdy’s vocals into a hauntingly elegant D&B drop only Hybrid Minds can. Matt Lowe of Hybrid Minds describes the creative process of working with the singer,

"We've been huge fans of Birdy since we can remember and to finally be able to get into the studio with her was nothing short of amazing; we gel well creatively, and we are hyped people can finally hear the results!"

"State Lines" is out now on all streaming platforms.

