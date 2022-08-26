IMAGES OF SUPER FLU: A DIARY OF DAY.MVS XL THROUGH THE DUO'S EYES

Super Flu's created many incredible moments at DAY.MVS XL this year, and Keiki Knudsen captured them all and was nice enough to let you use these images however you want (...just link back to this article here).

Keiki Knudsen

Super Flu is a melodic house duo who has been in the game for quite some time. They are best known for delivering some of the best dancefloor tunes in the business.

The duo's career has taken them around the world and shared stages with some of the other biggest names in the dance music industry. They have been released on top-tier labels and if they aren't a household name where you live, you're seriously missing out.

And speaking of missing out, if you weren't at DAY.MVS XL festival earlier in August than you're likely feeling the FOMO right now. So to help alleviate the feeling, we recruited the photographic talents of Keiki Knudsen to capture some of Super Flu's favorite moments of the event.

7 Images Of Super Flu

Being on stage is always the reward for all the work. I’m making this face because I found the perfect next track and am really looking forward to playing this massive tune. 1 / 7

What Is DAY.MVS XL?

FNGRS CRSSD has become widely known for curating lineups with the world’s leading international electronic talent, welcoming dance music veterans alongside emerging, forward-thinking talent.

DAY.MVS XL is yet another strong representation of this curation, led by one of dance music’s most influential and celebrated stars, Eric Prydz. Prydz was joined on the bill by marquee names such as Brazilian-born artist and techno heavy hitter ANNA, international masked electronic musician Claptone, South-London vocalist and DJ Bklava, Brazilian icon and worldwide collaborator Vintage Culture, in-demand German disco, and house music producer Purple Disco Machine, and Berlin-based producer and live act Ben Böhmer.