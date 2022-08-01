Emma Hewitt Explains The Lyrics To Her Single 'INTO MY ARMS' With Markus Shulz

Emma Hewitt does a deep dive into the meaning behind the lyrics to her latest single, 'INTO MY ARMS' which was produced by Markus Shulz, and is out now on Blackhole Recordings.

Iconic vocalist and industry veteran, Emma Hewitt, recently had a new single drop called 'INTO MY ARMS' alongside trance mega-star Markus Shulz. We had a chance to talk with the artist herself and get an inside look into the deeper meaning to the lyrics.

On the surface, the song is about finding meaning and a path forward in life. But below the surface there is a far more elaborate story about the elusive chaos in life, coping with the passage of time, and signatures mantras that have helped Emma in the most difficult times in life.

Stream 'INTO MY ARMS' Below

'Into My Arms' Full Lyrics

If I listen real close I might receive the final plan

But your voice is too low and I can’t seem to understand

It’s typical of the way we’ve been

I guess there’s nothing if I cannot believe in love again



Have we lost our secret code?

Is there something I should know?

While we’re chasing the falling stars

Maybe one day seas will part

And lead you back into my arms

Into my arms



I’m not sleeping cause you have not been here the longest time

Can’t forget when I see your face before I close my eyes

I guess we’ll meet up in another life

I still feel you so close, in every hour, every night



Have we lost our secret code?

Is there something I should know?

While we’re chasing the falling stars

Maybe one day seas will part

And lead you back into my arms

Into my arms



Into my arms again, my love

Oh



Have we lost our secret code?

Is there something I should know?

While we’re chasing the falling stars

Maybe one day seas will part

And lead you back into my arms

Into my arms

Emma Hewitt Explains The Lyrics To 'Into My Arms'

“If I listen real close I might receive the final plan…”



Emma Hewitt: This was about trying to find a meaning in difficult times and a feeling that in retrospect, there could be a clarity that comes to light with the passing of time - I was trying to maintain a positive outlook during a time when I felt distanced from many people and places I love.





“But your voice is too low and I can’t seem to understand”



Emma Hewitt: At that time, any meaning in the chaos was eluding me; if there was reason, it felt like a whispered secret I couldn’t quite make sense of.





“I guess there’s nothing if I cannot believe in love again…”



Emma Hewitt: This line was really just saying if I give up on that belief, there’s nothing left so I have to believe in better times and positive outcomes as without the fuel, the fire can’t burn.



“While we’re chasing the falling stars, maybe one day seas will part, and lead you back into my arms…”



Emma Hewitt: This line became my mantra through the COVID times when separation was something so typical for so many people. It’s holding on to that light that you know will come after the storm passes and the acknowledgment that “all things must pass”…even the difficult moments are only transitory, but when the shadows visit, I could take refuge in beautiful memories of perfect moments hoping and believing that they would return again.

