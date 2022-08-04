Meet The WULF Aero Paddleboard from BOTE

Have you been wanting an SUP and just haven't pulled the trigger? This is the one.

Over the pandemic, the sport of Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) has become increasingly popular as more people looked to the outdoors for recreation. SUPing is the perfect way to enjoy a day on the water no matter what your skill level and we just found to perfect board to get started.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The WULF Aero from BOTE targets the entry-level to the intermediate user and, with its inflatable design, can be taken just about anywhere with ease. The WULF Aero features great construction for the price, is super stable and rides indredibely smooth in both calm and bumpier conditions.

We got a chance to take the WULF Aero 10’4” inflatable paddle board out for a few test runs, and it's become one of our favorite cruisers.

For those of you that are more experienced with SUPs, the first thing you will notice is the quality construction and accessories that come with the WULF Aero. This price point SUP looks and feels like a more expensive board, and comes with a carrying case with backpack straps, a three-piece paddle, pump, and repair kit. So you are pretty much ready to go out of the box.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The board features a tri-fin design to keep you cruising in the right direction, with two smaller fins built in and the main skeg being removable due to its length (10"). The board is worthless without this main skeg, so do not venture out without installing it and make sure to have plenty of clearance when submerging your board, or you could damage the fin.

At roughly 20lbs inflated and 29 lbs all packed up, this board is easy to get to your destination and pumps up in about ten minutes. We got ours to just over 10 PSI and it was perfect. Whether you are packing up to Hawaii or just taking it down to the local lake, this board is meant to travel and does so with ease.

What's great about the WULF Aero for beginners is its overall stability on the water due to its length and width. You will want to start off in the kneeling position if you are a super newbie and then work your way up to a full standing paddle, it does take a little practice, and we recommend starting in smooth water.

For those that are a bit more experienced, the WULF Aero is still a perfect price point cruiser for those lazier days or when you just want a little more room for your pup, cooler, and other gear. It also makes for a great extra board for when you have friends or family in town.

Pro Tip: SUP's are considered a boat, so many public waterways will require you to have a lifevest on board for all passengers. We literally got pulled over by the water cops for not having one.

Summary:

If you are looking for a quality SUP that is great for both beginners and intermediate riders alike, it's hard to beat the WULF Aero. From the great design to the portability to the get up and go ready factor, this is one of our favorite boards in our quiver. We actually have a board that is closer to the $1000+ price point and they are comparable in quality, and the more expensive one didn't even come with a paddle? SUPing is one of the best water sports out there, for lakes, rivers, and oceans, it's hard not to have a blast.

Pros:

Stability and portability

Comes with everything you need to get going

Price Point is incredible at $529 it's one of the best on the market

Great for both beginners and intermediate-level SUP riders

Cons

The backpack could have a few more handles on it

Taking the WULF Aero out for a spin.

"The WULF is a distillation of our mission in a very beginner friendly package. We've given it killer aesthetics that combine with functional innovation to create a very stable, lightweight, easy to paddle and most importantly great looking inflatable paddle board," said Corey Cooper, BOTE CEO and co-founder. ​ "Our goal with BOTE is to create the world's premier water experience. The WULF is our new entry vessel to this lifestyle at a very affordable price and takes it back to the roots of why we exist - enjoying time on the water with family and friends."

What's In The Box:

-The WULF Aero comes with a backpack for easy transport and storage

- 3-piece adjustable SUP paddle

- 10” removable Aero center fin,

- hand pump

- 8-foot coiled leash that offers safety, comfort and function when paddling in coastal waters, rivers and lakes.

- Patch/Repair kit

BOTE WULF Aero Specifications:

Dimensions: 10′4″ L × 33″ W × 6″ D

Capacity: 250 LBS

Avg. Weight: 20 LBS

Construction: Inflatable AeroULTRA Technology

Optimal Inflation: 10-15 PSI

Travel Bag Dimensions: 38″ L × 18″ W × 12″ D

Loaded Bag Weight: 29 LBS

MSRP: $529

The WULF Aero is available at BOTE’s flagship retail locations, BOTE dealers, and online at boteboard.com.