Paige Celebrates The Release Of New Single On Purified Records With Exclusive DJ Mix

Paige provides an exclusive DJ mix to Magnetic Magazine to celebrate his latest single on Nora En Pure's label. Check the whole tracklist, single, and more in this article.

Nora En Pure's Purified Records can seem no wrong lately, and as her foothold on the progressive and melodic house scene increases, the artists in her fold are becoming more renowned than ever.

Her most recent acquisition into the Purified family is Paige, a New York Native and now Tulum-based producer whose sound is bound by ultra-creative sound design and emotional melodies.

Stream Paige's Track "River" Below

To celebrate Paige's latest single, "River," which was produced alongside Nihil Young and vocalist Lauren L'aimant, we had the melodic house and techno producer show us what he can do behind the decks as he masterfully curates an hour-long blend of silky smooth, progressive tracks and many other of his productions.

Magnetic Mix 193: Paige

"When making the mix, I wanted something moody and sexy. Something to dances to, but also vibe out, workout, clean the house, chill on the beach and kick it. I love creating an opportunity for people to enjoy and let loose in more ways than just dance. The right music/DJ mix makes us feel such a type of way, and I want to the listener walking away feeling energized and empowered." - Paige (August 2022)

Magnetic Mix 193: Paige Tracklist

01. Enamour - Compelled

02. Albuquerque & CANCCI -Behind Your Sunshine (Facundo Mohrr Remix)

03. Jake Kaiser - Fractals

04. Paige x Nihil Young x Lauren L'aimant - Alchemy

05. Paige x Nihil Young - Scars

06. Black Circle - Double Dip

07. Paige x Nihil Young x Lauren L'aimant - River

08. Arodes - Storm

09. LGU X Anriu - Cadere

10. Paige & Nihil Young feat. Beacon Bloom - Spitfire (VIP Mix)

11. Paige x Nihil Young - Sicario

12. Cristoph ft. Ross Quinn - Turning Away