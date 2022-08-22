Skip to main content
Here's What You Missed When Kid Cudi Took Seattle To The Moon

Climate Pledge Arena hosts the third date of Scott Mescudi's "To The Moon" world tour with Denzel Curry and Strick.

Will Fenwick

Kid Cudi, the songbird of most Millenials' high school and college experiences, is back on the road with his To The Moon Tour. We were lucky enough to score photo passes to the event, capturing some of the night's best moments so that you could feel as if you were there. 

Kid Cudi brought Denzel Curry and Strick with him on this leg of the tour, and the two artists crushed their opening sets. Playing a mix of familiar tracks and unreleased flows, the two kept the audience entertained until Cudi's big reveal. 

Cudi put on a phneominal show as always, playing some of his most timeless classics alongside his newer material. In case you weren't there, here are our favorite photos from the night so you can see what went down at Climate Pledge Arena during Scott Mescudi's "To The Moon" world tour.

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi

1 / 16
