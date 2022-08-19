Skip to main content

Premier: Paul Van Dyk, Chris Bekker And Jan Dzialek - Rhapsody

A legend in the world of trance music, Paul Van Dyk's latest single is an uplifting and melodic masterpiece that we were lucky enough to have first listen to.
Is The EDM Scene As Bad As Paul van Dyk Says?

Few producers in the world that can rival the production chops and melodic prowess in industry heavyweight Paul Van Dyk. Having been apart of the dance music world for decades, he has faced his fair share of adversity and hardship and his music always tells the story of this triumph and inspiration.

His latest single, "Rhapsody," is a continuation of this story... 

Stream Rhapsody Below

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Review of Paul Van Dyk's New Single 'Rhapsody'

The track itself, whose official release is slated for August 26th of this year, is another single off the artist's upcoming album. While little information has officially been released on the album, the circulating rumors only seek to fan the flames of excitement for its eventual release. 

We were lucky enough to get our ears on the upcoming single a few days ahead of schedule; it simply does not disappoint. Cascading melodies intertwine with plucked harmonies to create a torrent of a sophisticated clamor to get lost in.

Van Dyk also recruited top-tier talent on the single, bringing on the likes of Berlin-based Chris Bekker. Bekker is well entwined in the Vandit family, having a handful of releases on the label over the past few years. Jan Dzialek was also featured on the record and whose tasteful sound adds extra sparkle and character to the track's progression. 

Paul van Dyk & Chris Bekker - Rhapsody

Related Content

Paul van Dyk
Music

Isolation Ambient Music: Paul Van Dyk Reworks Trance Classics On Ambient Album 'Escape Reality'

By Ryan Middleton
TSM067
Music

Magnetic Premier: Peter Makto Remixes MRSFLV's 'Feel The Love'

By Will Vance
PaulvanDyk623x414.jpg
News

Paul Van Dyk Talks About His Life-Threatening Stage Fall

By tyler@magneticmag.com