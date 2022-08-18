PREMIERE: Sammytone - Nervous [THNK TNK Records]

Sammytone, residing in Mumbai, India, has almost two decades' worth of experience in the music industry, with artists such as Above & Beyond, OceanLab, Ben Böhmer, Yotto, Deadmau5, Sultan & Shepard, Morgan Page, Marsh, and many more who inspire him to perfect his craft. His aim is to reveal new sounds and stories through his music.

THNK TNK Records, after a brief hiatus and moving operations from their hometown origin of Denver, Colorado to Portland, Oregon, broke their media silence, signing the long-time label stalwart Sameer and his Mind Meld EP. The lead track “Cobalt Lane” was featured by Shane54 in back-to-back episodes of his International Departures radio show and front page support from Beatport in their Progressive House Hype section. Sammytone was brought on to THNK TNK Records by the recommendation of Sameer – his sound being a perfect gel of euphonic and progressive.

The melodic tones shape Sammytone’s good results from the countless hours spent in the studio. “Nervous” is an excellent example of one of the end products. The pianos and synth work are integral from the start and set a melancholy mood that works in tandem with the tremendous lyrical verses. The rhythm from the drum kit, especially the solid kick drum foundation and the room-filling bass line, boosts the vocals, ultimately providing a more meaningful aural “lose yourself” experience for the listener.

You can check out the tune below before it drops everywhere this Friday, August 19th!