Resident Evil Desktop Wallpapers: 1000+ Free HD Downloads

Nothing is cooler than finding a fantastic Resident Evil wallpaper for your desktop, and we compiled the ultimate list of over 500 free ones for you.

The Resident Evil franchise fans are some of the most loyal batch of gamers in the industry. Whether it's the idea of toppling a maniacal corporation such as Umbrella, gunning down zombies or just surviving against horrific elements, Resident Evil has carved out a niche all its own.

And with games with as much depth and nuance as Resident Evil, every person is sure to discover their unique moments, shots, and memories within the game that they want to capture forever in their desktop.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But when you try a simple screenshot as your desktop image, it never comes out as perfect as you imagine.

So we did the heavy lifting for you, digging around the internet to find the coolest, most badass, and most unique images that work perfectly for your desktop.

So let's dive in...

The Best Resident Evil Wallpapers

AlphaCoders.com (1100+ Resident Evil Wallpapers)

It's easy to find the generic stock images from Resident Evil's prerelease. What becomes harder is finding truly unique artwork that is inspired by the game we love.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is where AlphaCoders shines, offering a ton of free custom desktop wallpapers that are hard to find anywhere else.

Here are our top three wallpapers you can find on AlphaCoders (click the image to download them for yourself)

1 / 14

WallPaper Flare (700+ Resident Evil Wallpapers)

This site has the best options if you're a fan of the franchise's iconic characters, Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, Claire Redfield, and Wesker. With a wealth of character-facing desktop wallpapers, you will surely find the visage and iconography of your beloved characters to display on your desktop.

Scope out all of their amazing wallpapers here, but below are some of our favorites.

1 / 15

Reddit (20+ Resident Evil Wallpapers)

The wonder of crowd-sourcing wallpapers from the entire Reddit community can lead to some genuinely sought-after wallpapers for your desktop. But there are also many terrible ones you wouldn't use your last green herb to save.

So we compiled a short list of the best Reddit wallpaper threads so you can access the best ones instantly.

Shoutout to Reddit user @Lexiannn for our favorite batch of Resident Evil Wallpapers, who put together a unique selection of environmental screenshots you can use for your wallpapers.

Here are our favorite ones. Make sure to check out his Imgur account for the full list.

1 / 5

Resident Evil Desktop Wallpaper Size

When looking for the best Resident Evil images to use as your desktop image, size DOES matter.

Because the last thing you want is for the compelling image you are after to become pulled, stretched, and pixilated on your desktop.

Another common issue with finding an image you LOVE is that it crops strangely and leaves your favorite portions of the image on the cutting room floor as your computer forces the images into the dimensions it wants.

Here are some general rules of thumb for standard wallpaper sizes

1920x1080 resolution is the most common choice for selecting computer wallpaper as it is found in both computer monitors and HDTV monitor sets.

How To Make Your Own Resident Evil Desktop Wallpaper

If, even after searching through all of the quality options outlined in the article above, you are still looking for that exact custom frame that catches your fancy in Resident Evil, creating your own is likely the next best option.

There are a million different ways to create your custom desktop wallpapers for Resident Evil or whatever the next cultural phenomenon in gaming is.

But if you've read this far in the article, you likely know precisely what you're looking for and want to see it done.

So let's leave it to the experts and let our friends at TechBlock show you how it's done.