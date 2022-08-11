Roland CB-RU10 Review: A Gig Bag For Every Touring Musician, Producer, and DJ

When operating within the world of music recording and production, there is an age-old issue relating to the gear you use.

Now I am not talking about Analog vs. Digital or what pedal gives you the best tone. I am talking about something much bigger than that; I am talking about gear transportation.

Roland's new CB-RU10 is the perfect solution to the most complex question many producers and touring artists are asking; "What do I do with all my laptops, cables, synths, and studio toys on the road?" Simply put, this thing is a game changer and perfect for artists at any stage (not just the ones touring every weekend). So let's dive into why you need to add this gear bag to your arsenal of studio toys.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Why Would You Need A Roland CB-RU10?

Lately, gear manufacturers have been working towards making everything you need to make music as compact as possible, portable, and most of the time, affordable. This has resulted in the rise of the home studio and a massive increase in the ability for artists to collaborate and jam with one another regardless of whether they use a lot of hardware.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Due to this shift in accessibility, we now become more exposed to the challenges that come with this level of convenience, such as G.A.S. (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) or being less limited in access to creative tools and any anxieties that come along with it. With all this in mind, when considering the modern age we live in, it is not uncommon for your average musician to have their fair share of gear. I, for one, am no exception to this.

Luckily, the leading manufacturer and distributor of electronic musical instruments, Roland, released their answer to this growing concern in the form of the CB-RU10 Utility Gig Bag.

What Is The Roland CB-RU10 GiG Bag?

The CB-RU10 is a backpack-style gig bag with ample room for gear. Its well-thought-out and high-quality build make it easy to trust that it will keep your equipment safe and the puffy Polyester padding on the back and the straps makes it very comfortable to carry.

Even though it is a large bag coming in at 13-1/8 x 9-1/4 x 21-3/16 inches, it does not feel too bulky while still maintaining a crazy capacity. The bag can get pretty heavy once loaded up, but it accounts for that with its lightweight design weighing in at 3 lbs 9 oz on its own.

Once I got ahold of one, I wanted to put it to the test!

I decided to take a trip out to the beach for some personal studio time and a change of scenery. My opinion of this product went through the roof when I loaded it up for my trip.

Here is the list of items I was able to fit into it:



Laptop

Drum machine (TR8s)

Synthesizer (Tb3)

Semi-Modular Synthesizer (Moog Mavis)

Headphones

Audio Interface (Apollo)

All the necessary cables

Glasses case

Glasses wipes

Final Thoughts On The Roland CB-RU10 Gig Bag

I am sure there were a few more items in there, too, but I feel like my point has been made; this bag is efficient. The most important part to me was that I could do this and still feel that my gear was safe and not bumping around inside the bag's main section.

I am a massive fan of this design and this product, and I suggest it to anyone who wants to take their setup wherever they choose.

Snag Yours Here!