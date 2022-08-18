Sound Of Fractures Shares Unique EP "IRL"

London-based electronic producer Sounds Of Fractures, AKA Jamie Reddington, has dropped his new electronic swing EP "IRL" following a series of well-received singles and a groundbreaking EP in 2021. It's a collective work of skillful production with a deep-rooted meaning of self-doubt, something every aspiring artist can relate to.

Fusing atmospheric sounds to compose a sophisticated yet mellow sound, "IRL" demonstrates how Sounds of Fracture is pushing boundaries.

Each track has its unique character, though each one holds an element of dance and nostalgic blooms - it’s the type of feeling you get from a Bonobo track, though Sounds Of Fractures portrays this differently. "IRL" kicks off with an electronic swing track ‘Ultraviolet’ which boasts crisp drums, spooky synth sounds, and UK garage-influenced basslines.

It progresses and finishes with "Sunflowers," demonstrating a developing track from start to finish. It stands out amongst the crowd with beautiful LFOs, genius light vocal samples, and perfectly arranged structure.

IRL is an honest exploration of Jamie's life through music and further explores a deep vulnerability in himself and how this feeling is familiar to most.

He writes:

“The concept of IRL is focussed on people; it's inspired by the idea that even something or someone seen as ordinary can be deeply complex and beautiful if you look deeper. The idea came from watching people as I traveled and wondering what they were like. I've found quiet people are often the most interesting, and then this started to feed into the idea of online identities, too, as I explored web3.



The artwork and visuals focus on individual people and the idea of how complex they may bewhen you dive deeper and what they have experienced beyond what you see... or perhaps as you get to know them and they let you in.”

IRL is out now and is available on all streaming platforms.

Spotify | Facebook | Instagram