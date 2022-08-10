Splice Beat Maker: Is It The Best Option In 2022?

When Splice Beat Maker launched a few years ago, it was a powerful drum programming app that allowed you to browse millions of samples. But does it still hold up in 2022?

Splice's Beat Maker Browser App

The famous sample pack distribution company, Splice has hosted its beat-making software on its site for some time. Since the app launched in 2016, it has seen several refinements and enabled producers to find the right sounds and samples.

Splice Beat Maker lets you build and sequence beats in a matter of seconds.

At the time of its release, Splice Beat Maker was a revolutionary piece of technology that pushed the boundaries of what was possible with the platform. But that was many years ago, and other competitors have come to market offering their unique take on similar technologies.

So let's break down the question of if Splice Beat Maker is worth it for music producers today.

Features Of Splice Beat Maker

Splice Beat Maker offers a fair amount of functionality all within the browser. So let's dive into some of the critical aspects of what it has to offer.

Browser-Based Sequencer: The 16-step sequencer allows for 2-bar loops to be programmed. Up to 16 different samples can be loaded into the sequencer, which should be more than enough to start jamming out to rudimentary loops.

Infinite Samples - You can access all Splice offers through the online, browser-based app. You can drag and drop millions of sounds, samples, percussions, and FX into the sequence.

Accessibility – You can quickly download your loops or convert them to MIDI once you are happy with your loop. You can also save beats to return to them later, which is an excellent feature.

Bridge App - Okay, maybe this doesn't apply directly to Splice Beat Maker, but I need to give them a nod. In 2021, Splice released their bridge app, allowing their desktop app to communicate with all popular DAWs. It allowed samples to sync to the host tempo and key, an overdue functionality.

That's it for the most part! Short, basic, simple, and....useful?

What's The Alternative To Splice Beat Maker?

As stated before, since the Splice Beat Maker's inception, other players have come to market that certainly give it a run for its money.

The apparent challenger that has approached is Loopcloud, which has come out swinging over the past few years with some compelling functionality. So let's unpack some added features that may knock Splice from its pedestal.

Loopcloud VST - The most powerful feature that all other amenities branch from is that Loopcloud is a VST that you can host in your DAW. Because it goes beyond just syncing up to your DAW, it allows off-tempo samples to (attempt) sync up with your host tempo, allowing you to match loops and sample patterns for more contextual sample selection and loop purchasing.

Advanced Audio Editing: Loopcloud's plugin allows for handy audio editing capabilities such as gain adjustments, pitch correction, loop start/end points, and more. The VST will enable you to lock the key of samples, which might not be as crucial for programming drum beats, but is a game changer when sample digging for vocals and instrumental loops and is a sorely absent feature in Splice.

Extended Browser Features: Saving samples, opening multiple browser tabs, excluding specific sample companies or genres from your search, and finer details make sample digging and filtering a complete breeze in Loopcloud's app.

Final Thoughts On Splice Beat Maker:

After spending a few long overdue hours in Loopcloud, building beats in its app, and in my DAW, it's a clear and present winner over Splice.

Sure, Splice's abject catalog of sounds may be better than Loopcloud. But Loopcloud is worlds ahead of Splice in terms of DAW integration. You can get the foundation of your track created solely in Loopcloud before I even open up my DAW.

The art and process of sample selection have always been one of finding a needle in a haystack. But for a company whose ethos is to expedite this process, it feels like Splice's solution is just to add more hay.

I spent many years in Splice, digging for vocal samples to be used in some of my most significant releases. And it was with a heavy heart that I canceled my subscription in exchange for more streamlined and feature-filled alternatives; a moment made heavier still when I learned that all of the rollover credits I had accrued, amounting to well over $100, would be held in suspension until I reactivated my plan.

And while Splice does now allow for ways to use their sounds in DAWs, it still feels like too little too late. Its novelty has lost its shine for this producer, and Loopcloud is the move in my studio, undoubtedly.