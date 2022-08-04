A Photo Recap Of Everything That Went Down At Tahoe Live A Few Weeks Ago

Here is everything that you missed in one of Tahoe's premier music festivals; Tahoe Live including performances fromLouis the Child, Steve Aoki, Surf Mesa, and more

The two day music festival hosted at Woodward revitalized concert-goers and served as a treasure cove of healing experience after a long hiatus from the live music scene due to the pandemic. Despite it being Tahoe Live’s inaugural appearance, the weekend was STACKED with an incredible lineup that brought big names to the Boreal Stage including Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, Surf Mesa, and more.

Photos From TahoeLive Festival In 2022

What You Missed On Day 1 At Tahoe Live

On Friday, the festival kicked off with upcoming artist Zawd who really amped up energy early in the day through his highly bass boosted music and energetic dancers.

During the second set, GATTÜSO made for an incredible performance playing his hits to the now packed audience with high-energy fun with enough variance to provide something different for all attendees. While many fans eagerly awaited Steve Aoki’s set, Ship Wrek somehow managed to increase the already stratospheric energy level.

By the end of the night, not only were many fans covered in cake after Steve Aoki’s set, but the electric energy level from the set list, reached an utmost high, which would only be able to be topped by Saturday night’s performers and noticeably larger crowd.

What You Missed On Day 2 At Tahoe Live

Saturday, opened with an animated performance from a masked artist, novacancy who played his remixes of popular songs and brought an impressive amount of people to his set early in the day. Surf Mesa took the stage right as the sun began to set and the energy level and attendees at Tahoe Live only got crazier.

Surf Mesa’s set included strictly bangers, which makes sense because it became very clear that is all that Surf Mesa has created. Whethan followed Surf’s set and electrified attendees playing hits from almost all of his albums, and specifically his newest album “Midnight,” which cam out earlier this year.

The night ended for me, and most, with the incredible performance by Lois the Child. A packed on performance complete with pyrotechnics, glow in the dark paint plastered everywhere, and an amazing set list drawing from his albums “Here For Now” and “Kids At Play” – this made for one of my favorites of the weekend. Regardless of the day, Tahoe Live provided a high energy, lively and unique experience for its attendees, through the music, food, and local vendors and artists. We cannot wait for Tahoe Live 2023!