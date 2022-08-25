The 10 Things To Not Miss at Electric Zoo 3.0

Electric Zoo, New York City's premiere electronic music festival, returns to the city from September 2 - 4, 2022. It offers a killer lineup, new stages, Carl Cox's return, stage curation from Tchami, and Brownies & Lemonade.

Grab tickets here.

All New Stage Designs

EZoo has created all new stages, brought together by AI technology.

The Landing will replace Hilltop Arena — Surrounded by lush greenery, prepare for EZoo's first fully-immersive experience. Positioned in a unique way on the festival map (and unlike ever before) sound bleeding is no longer a concern for festival attendees!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As Ezoo retires The Grove, the festival welcomes Morphosis, to the 3.0 family. This is the stage where house music evolves.

New 3.0 Theme

This year’s Electric Zoo is poised to be the biggest and best yet as the team delivers what they think of it as a system update across the board. The 3.0 tech theme upgrade addresses issues like sound bleed, adding VIP areas, refreshed site map configuration, more accessible water stations, new stage designs, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Return of Carl Cox

Carl Cox has not graced Electric Zoo in 11 years.

After more than a decade of hiatus, the musical legend and timeless dancefloor curator makes his triumphant return to the Electric Zoo spotlight. He'll perform a rare US festival set while also showcasing highly sought-after live acts at his Carl Cox Invites stage, including Loco Dice, DJ Holographic & more taking over The Landing on Sunday, September 4th.

Brownies & Lemonade Stage Takeover

Brownies & Lemonade, the infamous LA dance music team, known for bringing unparalleled experiences and genre-shaping musical talent, will showcase a taste of the west coast on the east coast.

They'll make their 4th Electric Zoo appearance by taking over Morphosis on Friday, September 2.

Genre-Bending Roster of Emerging Stars

Dance music has experienced an onslaught of cutting edge new talent over the last few years as countless emerging stars have risen to festival stages - in faster cadence that the genre is commonly used to. Electric Zoo 3.0 has no shortage of these imminent global household names including Pauline Herr, A Hundred Drums, and Moore Kismet.

Tchami’s Confession Stage Takeover

Tchami will be making his return to Electric Zoo while also curating his very own stage in the name of his imprint, Confession.

The stage will feature some of house music’s most profound heavy hitters, like Malaa, Matroda, Capozzi, Wax Motif, and more taking over The Landing on Friday, September 2nd!

Local New York Artists Take The Stage

What's a proper festival without bringing the local talents to the festival stage? Electric Zoo, New York City’s biggest electronic music festival, will bring performances by native New York artists including Charles Meyer, Truth x Lies, and RNÉ.

Mind Bending Interactive Installations

Each year, eZoo pushes the possibilities on the festival experience - especially with their interactive installations. Whether headbanging at the main stage or drifting around the grounds with your friends, you can't miss their installations as they make the festival an all-encompassing party.

Extravagant, Outlandish EZoo Fashion

New York City is one of the world's fashion capitals, and at eZoo, the festival is your runway.

Whatever your attire of choice, some of the outfits on display at Electric Zoo will be sure to leave you impressed with the creativity and ingenuity of how people are able to think of their outfits.

Randall’s Island Golden Hour

As a New York City resident of more than seven years, the sunsets on Randall's Island are some of the best in the city. With Sunset Sets from Diplo on Friday, DJ Snake on Saturday, and Subtronics on Sunday, be sure to soak in the evening sun while it lasts.

Part of a proper festival experience can be knowing what you what to see, but also going with the flow. These 10 things to not miss at Electric Zoo 2022 should offer a guide, but a proper festival experience is immersing yourself in each moment.

For tickets to EZoo, click here.