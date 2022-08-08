The 15 best bass music tracks of July 2022 have arrived. We found and played countless new songs to show you the best ones of the month.

Summer bass music hits differently. The open-air shows, festival stages, pool parties, and even indoor clubs during the summer months bring hotter energy to bass music.

This month's charts bring a sound palette with the euphoric sounds of Seven Lions, warm subwoofer sonics from Peekaboo, the ethereal arps of juuku, a neck-breaking banger from Vastive, a vibey slow-down track from Brothel, barnacle boi, and Derek Pope, and much more.

Whether you're hanging out at home, pregaming for a festival, searching for sound design inspiration as a producer, or just wanting to push your speakers to the limits - there is something for everyone here.

The order of the tracks is eclectic, not organized as a DJ might play them, but unpredictable to keep your ears fresh as you work your way through the playlist.

Here is your playlist with the 15 best bass music tracks of July 2022.

Heimanu - Slumber Slumber by Heimanu, a trendsetter in wave, brings an energy level that combines the best of dubstep inspiration with hard and heavy wave sounds. Not straying from his success recipe, the interludes bring subtly uplifting arps and pads to remove you momentarily from the chaos that is the song's chorus. The call and response arrangement of the drop continually keeps the song feeling new and is impressively catchy. 1 / 15

