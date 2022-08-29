The 15 Best House Tracks of August 2022
Check out any house chart these days and you might just find it loaded with vapid, two-dimensional tunes that contain nothing but a hip-hop sample and a cookie-cutter bass-line. Dig into this chart and you will find nothing of the sort.
1. "SISTER" - JAMES HARCOURT [RENAISSANCE RECORDS]
"Sister" by James Harcourt features on his Quartz EP via Renaissance Records and it's a tune that is absolutely beautiful. Melodic house doesn't get much better than this.
2. "DAZED DREAMS" - NLXLB [18437]
On just the fourth ever release via 18437, Nico Lahs dishes out three very hazy ones using his NLXLB moniker. All are brilliant in their own right but the track, "Dazed Dreams" goes the extra mile with luscious, minor chords the are simply divine.
3. "COULD HEAVEN EVER BE LIKE THIS (WALKER & ROYCE AND CHRIS LORENZO EXTENDED MIX)" - IDRIS MUHAMMAD [ULTRA]
This super bouncy tune may sound similar to "Loud Places" by Jamie XX but it's actually a remix of a '70s afro-funk classic by Idris Muhammad. It's a gift that really just keeps on giving and giving.
4. "WE KNOW" - CRACKAZAT [HEIST RECORDINGS]
Just three months after he unleashed his sparkling debut album on Heist Recordings, the Bristol-born producer known as Crackazat is back on the label with more fresh material on the jazz-house tip. "Demucha" is the E.P.'s title track which received Essential New Tune treatment from Pete Tong this past Friday but "We Know" is the one that really does it for me.
5. "I CAN'T HIDE FROM MYSELF" - YANNICK ROBERTS [FREERANGE RECORDS]
Fresh on the dance music production scene is Yannick Roberts, a Dutch artist who makes their premiere on none other than Freerange with four deep Detroit cuts that all carry their own weight.
6. "REDBONE (KEVIN MCKAY REMIX)" - TRAVIS EMMONS [GLASGOW UNDERGROUND]
Since Travis Emmons released his cover of "Redbone" earlier this year, it's been a hit on dance floors all over the world so it's only fitting that a get second life in the form of a remix from Glasgow Underground's own, Kevin McKay.
7. "OVER" - NIC FANCIULLI [CATCH & RELEASE]
Nic Fanciulli does a class job here of sampling the '92 prog-house classic, "Your Touch" by R-2001.
8. "THE MUSIC BEGAN TO PLAY" - MARK KNIGHT & ARMAND VAN HELDEN [TOOLROOM]
In his later years, Armand Van Helden has taken a real liking towards filter house in a very big way. Especially on his Duck Sauce collaborations with A-Trak but most recently, he did this fantastic disco jam with Toolroom's very own, Mark Knight!
9. "INCROYABLE (MIHAI POPOVICIU REMIX)" - TAAVI TUISK [POKER FLAT RECORDINGS]
Estonian producer, Taavi Tuisk is responsible for the original production but sought after remixer, Mihai Popoviciu is responsible for the remix which is just as deep but a bit more on the tech side of things.
10. "BABY" - ITALOBROS [TRICK]
11. "SOLENA" - DEE MONTERO [RENAISSANCE RECORDS]
Dee Montero explains, “I made ‘Solena’ while living in Bali last summer. Inspired by those epic sunsets and jungle after-parties, it combines organic percussion, ethnic samples and melodic house.”
12. "METROPOLI" - HOUZZIE KILLA [FRESH TAKE RECORDS]
Houzzie Killa's b-side to "Lonely Heart" is this deeper disco jam he calls "Houzzie Kills."
13. "RAW (TONY ROMERA REMIX)" - DAVID AMO, JULIO NAVAS, GUSTAVO BRAVETTI [TOOLROOM]
14. "SUNDAY SERVICE" - VALENTINO ROTH [SNATCH! RECORDS]
Fresh-faced producer, Valentino Roth makes his debut on Snatch with a trio of funky tunes beginning with this jazzy number he calls "Sunday Service."
15. "VAPE (DAVE DK REMIX)" - DOP [BAR 25 MUSIC]
Pure magic involved on this fantastic Dave DK remix of "Vape" by none other than, dop!
Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: