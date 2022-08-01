The 15 Best House Tracks of July 2022

&ME's spectacular remix of Royksopp may stand at the top of this month's house chart but there's a lot more to swoon over as well. Especially, the three tunes off of the latest EP from Genius Of Time which have all made it into the chart. Ewan McVicar's "Heather Park" is another one to behold. It's completely massive and deserves some heavy rotation throughout the rest of the Summer. Can't forget about Crosstown Rebels regular, Serge Devant either so stop what you're doing. Press play, and give these tunes the love and attention they deserve.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: