The 15 Best House Tracks of July 2022
&ME's spectacular remix of Royksopp may stand at the top of this month's house chart but there's a lot more to swoon over as well. Especially, the three tunes off of the latest EP from Genius Of Time which have all made it into the chart. Ewan McVicar's "Heather Park" is another one to behold. It's completely massive and deserves some heavy rotation throughout the rest of the Summer. Can't forget about Crosstown Rebels regular, Serge Devant either so stop what you're doing. Press play, and give these tunes the love and attention they deserve.
1. "IMPOSSIBLE (&ME REMIX)" - ROYKSOPP FEAT. ALISON GOLDFRAPP [DOG TRIUMPH PROFOUND MYSTERIES]
Keinemusik's &ME is clearly no longer dance music's best kept secret. In just the past month, Drake released a full-length dance album which features &ME on co-production duties as well as his label-mate, Rampa. For the sake of July's house chart though, it's his brilliant remix of "Impossible" by Royksopp and Goldfrapp which is deserving of a very bright spotlight. So moody, and oh so beautiful.
2. "SUNSWELL" - GENIUS OF TIME [OATHCREATIONS]
"Sunswell" by Genius Of Time is an absolute rush of euphoria that immediately grabs a hold of you and seemingly never lets go.
3. "HEATHER PARK" - EWAN MCVICAR [TECHNICOLOUR]
Upon first listen of Ewan McVicar's "Heather Park," you might just think it's good but after the 2nd or 3rd go-around, you'll be convinced that it's an absolute tune. Not only that, the b-side is smashing as well.
4. "FLASHBACK" - SERGE DEVANT, FORREST [CROSSTOWN REBELS]
Serge Devant has not only been been the go-to artist for the Crosstown Rebels label but he's been a consistently good DJ at many of the Get Lost and Day Zero parties over the years as well. Mark Your calendars for the next event and don't miss his set.
5. "EVERYBODY TALKS ABOUT IT (CODY CURRIE REMIX)" - CRACKAZAT [FREERANGE RECORDS]
Crackazat's charming original taken from his recently-released L.P. sure is warm and fuzzy all over but Cody Currie's remix has that pizazz for the dance-floor which is what yours truly loves about it.
6. "LIFTED" - MAKEZ [HEIST RECORDINGS]
7. "DA FONK" - MOCHAKK FEAT. JONI [NERVOUS RECORDS]
Mochakk is a relatively, new Brazilian producer who makes his smashing debut on the legendary Nervous imprint with this fire for the floor he calls, "Da Fonk."
8. "TAURINDO SHUFFLE" - GENIUS OF TIME [OATHCREATIONS]
Genius Of Time make their second appearance on the chart this month with another euphoric jam they've titled, "Taurindo Shuffle."
9. "PURPLE MOTUS" - GENIUS OF TIME [OATHCREATIONS]
The last addition to the house chart this month from Genius Of Time is something a bit more funky they call "Purple Lotus."
10. "TOGETHER" - ITALOBROS [MONDAY SOCIAL MUSIC]
Italobros are back on Monday Social Music with a pair of floor-burners including this red-hot tune which does a whole lot more than serve its purpose as the title track's counterpart.
11. "THE HAZE (INSTRUMENTAL)" - STEVE BUG [POKER FLAT RECORDINGS]
With all due respect to the wonderful vocalist who is Ali Love, yours truly prefers the hypnotic acid lines as opposed to the full-on vocal.
12. "AM RASTER" - JONATHAN KASPAR [KOMPAKT]
Experimental house music at its finest right here courtesy of Jonathan Kaspar, and it's part of a prolific, four-track E.P. on Kompakt!
13. "HUMBLED K" - SUPER FLU [MONABERRY]
14. "MONKEY BARS" - FRIEND WITHIN [TOOLROOM]
Friend Within has been filling dance-floors for nearly ten years with one house banger after another and his latest on Toolroom only elevates his status as a go-to producer for that one big tune.
15. "ANOTHER WORLD" - SURFFACE [art | werk]
Brand new on the production scene, Swedish duo, SURFFACE make their art | work debut with a pair of tunes which includes this melodic house beauty they call, "Another World."
