The 15 Best Techno Tracks of July 2022

Many of the usual suspects line up July's techno chart but it's ANNA's number one track on the chart which deserves to be the primary topic. It's the very first track on Afterlife's third volume of UNITY which is donating all proceeds of the album to both UNICEF Ukraine as well as Planned Parenthood here in the USA. Not to mention, the track by ANNA is pretty damn good.

1. "COSMOVISION" - ANNA FEAT. RAVID [AFTERLIFE RECORDS] ANNA's "Cosmovision" kicks off Afterlife's third volume of UNITY which was put together to support both UNICEF Ukraine and Planned Parenthood here in the United States. Download or stream your choice of the 39 tracks available for not only your enjoyment but for the benefit of others less fortunate as well. 2. "IN MY MIND" - AMELIE LENS [LENSKE] Dropped just a couple of weeks before the beginning of her hotly-anticipated residency at DC-10 is this total sledgehammer by Amelie Lens which features the artist herself on spoken word. turn this one all the way up. 3. "REJECTED" - RUDOSA [MOMENTS IN TIME] All four tracks on Rudosa's Stronger Rhythm E.P. are worthy of some warehouse destruction but "Rejected" is just that track which will smash the party wide-open. It's an acid-techno banger that clocks in at 145 bpm with all the bells and whistles to go along with it including a thick, yet distorted kickdrum and a screaming melody that would drive any normal person mad. 4. "DYSTOPIA" - REBŪKE [DRUMCODE] Rebuke's first Drumcode release of 2022 is driven by this outstanding title track which is about as good as it gets. An alarm-like melody ebbs and flows with enough squelching and distortion to keep your aural senses satisfied beyond belief. 5. "FLYING OCTOPUS" - REINIER ZONNEVELD X HI-LO [FILTH ON ACID] HI-LO's fifth collaboration with Reinier Zonneveld is the first of 2022 and quite possibly the best to date so strap yourselves in. This is a big one. 6. "CHAINSAW" - LUCIID [CRISIS OF MAN] Irish producer, Luciid makes his debut on CRISIS OF MAN with this acid assault that may not sound much like a chainsaw but it will most certainly cut right through your soul. 7. "DARK MATTER" - DUBFIRE [SCI+TEC] Dubfire's surprisingly, very first artist album is set for release on October 14th and this very outstanding track is expected to appear on it. 8. "CRAWLER" - JOYHAUSER [TERMINAL M] Belgian duo, Joyhauser adds yet another techno behemoth to the Terminal M catalog. 9. "JUREMA" - VICTOR RUIZ [DRUMCODE] Tribal-techno was once pretty massive about two decades ago so the nostalgia feels kicked in once I heard this new one by Victor Ruiz called "Jurema." 10. "SPOETNIK" - SENSES OF MIND [UNTOLD STORIES] For just the fifth ever release on their own label, Untold Stories, the duo known as Senses Of Mind bring you this spectacular piece of contemporary techno they call, "Spoetnik." 11. "NOT EVEN CLOSE" - RISA TANIGUCHI, YIGITOGLU [OCTOPUS RECORDS] The title track, "Deep Focus" by Risa Taniguchi and Yigitoglu is backed up by this sinister banger they call, "Not Even Close." Turn it up! 12. "IN THE SKY" - ANDY ANDERSON [STIL VOR TALENT] Stil Vor Talent's latest offering comes from an unknown artist using a brand-new alias who has yet reveal anything about themself except the alias, Andy Anderson. 13. "EPIC RESURRECTION" - SPACE MOTION [SPACE MOTION RECORDS] This melodic techno gem by Space Motion is right up there with the likes of Tale Of Us and ARTBAT. 14. "VOYAGER B" - AMORPHIC [MODULARZ] Following his debut as Amorphic earlier this year, Vince Watson returns with that very alias and he's not taking any prisoners this time around. Four techno hammers fill up the E.P. and this particular juggernaut seems like it could do the most warehouse damage. 15. "STROBE DANCER (A SAGITTARIUN REMIX)" - DUNCAN FORBES [49 NORTH] Rounding out the best of July is this interesting remix by A Sagittariun which may at first seem like yet another banger but it isn't long until the tune takes on its own, unique identity. Definitely something for your mind, body, and soul.

Stream the entire techno chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: