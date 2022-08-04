Point Blank x DJ Mag Masterclass: UNIIQU3 – ‘Microdosing’ Track Breakdown

Point Blank and DJ Mag have teamed up to bring you an exclusive track breakdown of ‘Microdosing’ from Jersey club royalty, UNIIQU3.

UNIIQU3 is a music producer and DJ whose choppy, energetic beats and commanding vocal work have seen her become one of the Jersey Club music scene’s MVPs.

She’s performed globally, packing out dance floors at super clubs and festivals such as Ministry of Sound, Coachella, Dour Festival, Boiler Room: New York City, HARD Summer Music Festival and others. ‘Microdosing’ is taken from her latest release with Local Action, Heartbeats, and pulls influences from classic house tracks whilst retaining that addictive Jersey club sound.

During the video, UNIIQU3, AKA Cherise Gary, unveils the magic behind ‘Microdosing’, breaking the track down to its core elements. She demonstrates how important the percussive elements were to the production of the beat and why the influence of feeling love in the club played such a big part in catching the right energy for the track. You’ll see her workflow techniques, decision-making processes and go-to sounds in this exclusive track breakdown for Point Blank and DJ Mag.