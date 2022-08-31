Festivals require a lot of planning to succeed, as there are many variables at play. Read on to learn which factors make a music festival successful.

Many music festivals work out, successfully providing guests with a fun and exhilarating experience. Of course, some events end up being duds.

It can be hard to know if a festival will go well, but there are some determining factors to look for that predict how fun—or terrible— a festival will be. Read on to explore which factors make a music festival successful!

A significant factor that can help determine if a festival may work or not is the date on which it will happen. You don’t want to schedule a festival when the date will clash with any other big festival happening at the time. Most people don’t want to go to a festival in the middle of winter either, especially when the roads are bad. Festival planners must also consider environmental factors, as natural weather, such as rain and wind, can turn a well-planned festival into a nightmare.

Available Hygiene and Water

A big thing that music festivals need to provide for their thousands of guests is restrooms, handwashing stations, and water. People walk around all day and see some of their favorite bands, but they still need to stay clean, hydrated, and use the restroom. Unfortunately, many festivals have struggled with these aspects.

The way portable handwashing stations work ensures that no matter the festival’s location, whether it’s a desert or an event center, guests can stay healthy through the event. Handwashing stations are even more critical for festivals in the age of the pandemic, as everyone knows how easy it is for viruses to spread if people are not safe. Factoring in portable restrooms and hydration stations also allows festival-goers to enjoy the event and stay safe.

The Location

Another significant determining factor for a festival’s success is its location.

Some hot spot areas of the country where festivals succeed, while other spots are trickier. Coachella surprisingly goes off without a hitch even though it takes place on the outskirts of a desert in the summer.

While there are exceptions, most festivals need a location with nice weather, accessible transportation, and no curfews.

A Variety of Performers

Music is one of the most critical factors for creating a successful music festival. Many famous festivals try blending artists from various genres and periods, but this is easier when you have a budget.

Smaller festivals need some big names to fill their seats, but local festivals will be OK even if they don’t have Beyoncé. A few popular performers or a genre-dense lineup can go a long way, but smaller acts are still necessary to pad the festival’s time slots.

Plenty of thought must go into making a successful music festival, and a lot is happening behind the scenes. A festival does not just come up from nowhere and deliver an incredible experience. Organizers need to plan and work everything out carefully; otherwise, both the audience and performers will be unhappy.