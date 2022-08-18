Student Perspectives: Which Point Blank Degree Should I Study?

If you’re passionate about music and looking to take the next steps in your career, you might wonder whether studying a degree course is the right path for you.

To help make this decision easier and give you a better insight into what you can expect from a music degree with Point Blank, we’ve decided to showcase what one of their students, Thomas Irwin, had to say.

Point Blank offers several degrees in Music Production & Sound Engineering, DJing, Vocal Performance, Music Business and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Thomas Irwin – BA (Hons) Music Production & DJ Performance Degree (3 Years)

Point Blank’s Thomas Irwin has worked with many global labels, including Sony, Spinnin’, Dharma, Warner, and more, and received a BBC Introducing top 10 uploads for the year 2019. As well as churning out hits, the young artist has also performed at venues both in London and around the world, including debuting at the prestigious Ministry of Sound and Fabric London soon after. It’s fitting that after Irwin’s debut at Ministry of Sound, he received bookings to play at European festivals. In his testimonial, Thomas explains how studying a Point Blank degree helped him with his success.

As a student at Point Blank, you will also gain access to its state-of-the-art facilities. Their main studio features a 48-Channel SSL Duality Delta mixing console. Each student gets to work on their own fully equipped workspace with an iMac, Native Instruments Maschine MK III, Komplete Kontrol keyboards, and more. Furthermore, DJ students will get to practice in Point Blank’s Pioneer DJ-supported studio.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On Point Blank’s degree courses, you can learn everything you need about music production, including mixing & mastering, composition, sound design, music business, and more. Not only this, but as a Point Blank student, you gain access to exclusive masterclasses and events hosted by top industry professionals who impart their knowledge and experience directly to you.