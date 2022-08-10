Win This Amazing Labor Day Party Pack!

Our friends at California Cowboy, High Camp Flasks, PARKIT, Victrola, and Voited are giving away the perfect prize package for your own Labor Day Luau!

Summer is on the final stretch, and Labor Day is the official last hurrah for most of us as we return to regular work, school, and life schedules. Boo!

So we have a little something that might cheer you up and end your summer season (not technically, but you know what we mean) in style.

Labor Day Luau Giveaway Alert!

Celebrate the last blast of summer with a Labor Day Luau! Break out the Tiki Torches, fire up the grill, find a body of water and let it rip.

Win a prize package worth over $1,700 from California Cowboy, High Camp Flasks, PARKIT, Victrola, and VOITED.

One lucky winner will receive the following:

@cacowboyapparel Tropic High Water Shirt, Set of His & Hers Robes, $50 Gift Card

@highcampflasks Highball Shaker & Holster, Tumbler 2-Pack, Bottle of Campfire Bitters, Drinking Blanket, 5-Panel Camp Hat

@parkitmovement 2 Voyager Outdoor Chairs

@victrola Revolution GO Portable Turntable & $200 worth of vinyl

@voited Recycled Ripstop Outdoor Camping Blanket in Cardinal/Arctic⁣, Soul Slippers in Sun Yellow⁣

Giveaway Terms & Conditions:

The giveaway ends on August 24th at 11:59 pm PST. Entrants must complete all actions required for valid entry.

This giveaway is not associated with Instagram. Be aware of spam accounts, any outreach that does not come from the brands tagged above is not valid.

ENTER HERE