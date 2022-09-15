The 15 Best Organic House Tracks Of August 2022

We've compiled a list of this month's greatest tracks from the world of organic house. Dig in for some deep, lush, and adventurous music.

Just in time to send soon-to-be dusty revelers on their way to ephemeral cities in the desert with magic in their ears, producers worldwide have been releasing choice new organic house tunes this August.

This month we're seeing the usual suspect labels dropping the highest quality tunes, but some new artists caught our hearts and ears. Number one on our list is a collaboration between rising star Lylah Benitez and vocalist Max Milner. Together they deliver a sultry vocal over a hypnotic groove that will likely stick around the charts for a while.

Check out this moths chart for more music from Sebastien Leger, Roy Rosenfeld, Kora, Khen, David Hohme, and more

Layla Benitez - Fizzy Pop feat. Max Milner (Original Mix) [All Day I Dream] Topping our list this month is a fresh cut from trending artist Layla Benitez as she joins for her debut with the ADID fam after a series of hot releases. These infectious grooves and lyrics are living in our heads rent-free this summer. Armen Miran, Felix Raphael - Ghost (Roy Rosenfeld Remix) [Hoomidaas] A vibe to get lost in. Roy does it again on his latest release with Hoomidaas for this trippy and playful tune. Kora (CA), Wuachuma - Un Palmier Dans La Neige (Original Mix) [Courage Holdings Inc.] This one is so deep I could sink into it and never hit the bottom. The whimsical vocal samples take the listener away somewhere akin to a dream. George X - Ourania (Original Mix) [Amulanga] Strong syncopation and big sentimental piano feels in this one. As the album artwork indicated, buckle up and get ready for lauch. Khen - Angel's Share (Original Mix) [Lost & Found] Khen is a master of bridging together organic and progressive styles. We're sure glad he didn't pick a lane. Zeca Velosco - Todo Homen (Antdot & Maz (BR) Remix) [Braslive Records] A track gentle and beautiful enough to send one into a daydream with a beat fit for euphoric dancefloors. David Hohme, Dustin Nantais - In Your Sway (Jiminy Hop Remix) [Where The Heart Is] Jiminy Hop takes on remix duties for David Hohme's track, driving the uplift and groove even higher. Progressive and organic vibes we have come to love from Where The Heart Is. Tamer ElDerini - Siwa (Original Mix) [Cafe De Anatolia] A track fit for journeys across vast expanses and clear night skies. The love affair between house and eastern folk music burns on. Peve - Valot (Original Mix) [Akbal Music] After a bit of a lull in releases during early 2022, Akbal Music is back in the saddle with this trippy and raw pluck-driven track. Sebastien Leger - The Indian Gate (Original Mix) [All Day I Dream] Two tracks from one label in this month's chart? That just goes to show how much talent is coming through this prolific imprint. Let Sebastien take you away on a quirky melodic journey. Greg Ochamn - Xceed Imagination (Death On The Balcony Remix) [Art Vibes Music] Soaring strings and a guitar lead lean this track deeper into the acoustic style than its more electronic peers. Marcan Liav - Oucha (RIGOONI Remix) [Stripped Recordings] A bumping bassline, a bansuri flute solo, and chilled out vocals richly weave this track together. Tamir Regev - 70% Water (Original Mix) [Plattenbank] A tune for those who like their organic house a bit more on the rhythmic and driving side, but not without some out-of-this world melodies. Mauro Masi - Aei (Extended Mix) [Songuara] If you aren't already enjoying a hot summer by the ocean, this song will take you there. Darko De Jan - Koren (Original Mix) [COYA MUSIC] Dubai-based label COYA MUSIC brings on Darko De Jan with this deep and heavy tune laden with ritualistic moods.

Stream the while chart in our playlist below. Follow it for monthly updates!

What is Organic House Music?

Not sure what defines the sub-genre of organic house?

Throughout the 2000-teens, a few new underground styles were emerging and branching off from the vein of the deep house into what was being called playa tech, deep melodic house, and organica, among others.

It expresses its genetic imprint from deep house while merging with folk-rooted, acoustic sounds of the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa & North Africa, India, and the Mediterranean.

More recently, it has merged again with uplifting and euphoric melodies reminiscent of trance music from the days of old. Beatport arbitrarily slapped a label on all these for categorical purposes, and we've been going along with it since then. And don't worry, even if your house music is non-organic, it's still safe to consume.

For more information, check out our deep dive into the genre.