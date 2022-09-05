Skip to main content

5 Smaller Artists Worth Checking Out At Made in America

Philly's hottest music festival is back and we've got 5 smaller artist that you should get there early to see!
Roc Nation

If you've never heard of Made in America, here's what you need to know. Created by Jay-Z in 2012, Made in America is a music festival held every labor day weekend on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, due to COVID, the festival was canceled in 2020 but returned to business in 2021. This year the festival kicks off Saturday, September 3rd, and wraps up on Sunday, the 4th. 

Every year, Made in America gets the hottest acts in genres ranging from hip-hop, r&b, EDM, and even pop. To headline this time around is Tyler, the Creator, and Bad Bunny. Other popular performers include; Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, Pusha T and Flo Milli. 

madeinamericafest.com 

I went to Made in America back in 2020, and let me just say; it was an experience. It's important to remember to take care of yourself and stay hydrated and find an excellent place to sit. I had only been there for 30 seconds before I saw people pass out on the lawn. It's an all-day affair, so you gotta be wise with how you use up all your energy. 

I know it may be tempting to save all your energy for the main acts that don't go on until later into the night; all we can tell you is to drink a Redbull (or two after drinking plenty of water) cause these 5 acts are worth getting there early to see! 

5 Smaller Artists Worth The Hype At Made in America

Becca Hannah

If you're a fan of Kali Uchis, Becca Hannah is for you. Hannah's edgy smooth voice perfectly mixes with her jazzy r&b melodies. 

Armani White

If you haven't heard of Armani White, you've probably heard his song "BILLIE EILISH.", which has overtaken Tik Tok. If you're a fan of Jack Harlow and DaBaby, he's your guy. 

DIXSON

Think if Daniel Caesar and Leon Bridges were one person. 

Ambré

If you are a fan of Kehlani, you should be sure to check out Ambré, both artists have hypnotizing effortless voices. 

Icewear Vezzo

Fans of Kodak Black and Lil Baby will be sure to vibe with Icewear Vezzo and his beats. 

You can stream these 5 artists and the rest of the Made in America lineup down below courtesy of Festival playlists! 

