How to Make 80s Synthwave Arpeggiators: A Short Tutorial For Better Results In Your Music

For this video, Point Blank was joined by their online lecturer, Alex Thomen, to showcase how you can make arpeggiated synths like Kavinsky.

Kavinsky’s music is best known for blending hypnotizing melodies with vintage synth sounds, giving his tracks that nostalgic 80s synthwave feel. You’ll most likely be familiar with his track, ‘Nightcall’, used in the Drive Original Movie Soundtrack. Although this technique is excellent for learning to compose, arrange and produce in the synthwave genre, you’ll also be able to adapt these skills to various musical styles.

How You Can Make Amazing 80s Synth Arps

To demonstrate this technique, Alex uses Logic Pro’s 80s-inspired stock synth, RetroSynth, and loads up a pad sound.

To ensure the sound is snappy enough to arpeggiate, he modulates the synth’s attack and release,s so it’s ready to be channeled into Logic’s MIDI arp tool.

Alex runs through some of the theories behind the rhythmic note speed before choosing how he wants his notes to be played out by the arpeggiator. Using this method of programming arpeggiation, you can create unique patterns to take your synthwave music to the next level.