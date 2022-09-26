Artists Who Sound Like: Dayglow

Brain getting a little fuzzy trying to find artists that scratch that itch Dayglow does? Well, we've got 9 that you'll be keeping on repeat.

Pooneh Ghana

Sloan Struble, otherwise known to fans as Dayglow is an Indie-Pop singer and producer. The Texas native broke out into stardom with the release of his hit song "Can I Call You Tonight?" in 2018. His debut album Fuzzybrain also houses "Hot Rod", another popular song.

In 2021 Dayglow released his sophomore album Harmony House, which did not disappoint. Dayglow is able to draw inspiration from 70's and 80's music and turn it into a modern take on classic upbeat dance music, providing fans with this sense of nostalgia and freedom. His third album, People in Motion is set to release on October 7th of this year, but if you can't wait til then here are 9 artists that will hold you over.

9 Artists Similar to Dayglow

Goth Babe Cate McCoy JAWNY C/O Artist Peach Pit Mackenzie Walker Kid Bloom C/O Artist Hippo Campus Pooneh Ghana Christian Leave Alondra Bucio Bad Suns Andi Elloway Briston Maroney Angelina Castillo Tim Atlas Doll Ave

What Is Dayglow's Most Popular Song?

Dayglow's most popular song is "Can I Call You Tonight?" with over 4,000,000 streams on Spotify and the music video racking in close to 99,000,000 views on YouTube.

Did Dayglow Go To College?

Yes!

Dayglow had finished his debut album Fuzzybrain the night before he left to attend the University of Texas to study advertising. After gaining pretty instant success on the album, Dayglow eventually dropped out to pursue music full time. Aside from no longer being a student at the University of Texas, he still continued to live close to the campus with friends and fellow classmates.

Where Did The Name Dayglow Come From?

After hearing "Day Glo", a song by an Austin, Texas musician named Brazos, Dayglow played the song on repeat and eventually decided to just name himself that but spell it differently.