Artists Who Sound Like: Dijon

Need 10 artists that will make you feel love, pain, and everything in between like Dijon? Look no further.

Dijon

Baltimore, Maryland native Dijon is an R&B musician and producer whose soulful voice brings both comfort and pain to listeners. With every lyric, Dijon is able to capture an audience with everything he's saying, making them take in and truly feel every word.

Dijon's music gives a feeling of remembrance almost. This is captured on his 2020 EP, How Do You Feel About Getting Married?. He's able to make us feel like we are experiencing and reminiscing these memories and moments with him, something that is very rare to find. If you are looking for artists that will make you feel pain, love, and everything else in between just like Dijon does, then these 10 are perfect for you.

10 Artists Similar to Dijon

Omar Apollo Gustavo Garcia-Villa bLAck party Donovan Johnson Kevin Abstract Ashlan Grey Orion Sun Sophie Hur Dreamer Boy C/O Artist boylife C/O Artist Q C/O Artist Mk.gee Harry Israelson ODIE Dustin Stanek Spencer. C/O Artist

What Is Dijon's Most Popular Song?

Dijon's most popular song is "Skin" with over 74,000,000 streams on Spotify alone.

Why Is His 2019 EP Called Sci Fi 1?

Dijon said that he loves Science Fiction so he thought it would be funny. He also says that the song "Lace" is a tribute to Smog's song "Teenage Spaceship"

Is Dijon Worth Listening To?

Yes. Yes. and Definitely yes.

If you're looking for scrappy, gut-wrenching music, then Dijon is for you.

Very few artist have the ability to make people feel the emotion in their voice and have them truly believe it. Every song feels deeply personal, yet at the same time as a listener, you are still able to find yourself and your own experiences and interpretations within it.