Audacity 3.2 Is Here: Music Startup Announces Update To This Popular DAW

Muse Group, the creator of the world's most popular software, tools, content catalogs and communities for musicians, is paving the way for greater music accessibility with the release of a new and improved Audacity, after purchasing the IP back in 2021.

New features in the plugin seek to make Audacity an end-to-end production tool with the addition of real-time effects support, non-destructive editing, VST3 support, UX and UI improvements, and notably, quick audio sharing with the newly launched audio.com.

Improvements To Audacity

Audacity 3.2 brings improved non-destructive audio capabilities, where creators can tweak the effects without changes being permanently written into the audio file. This will allow for heightened levels of editing and audio manipulation, which will make the production of podcasts, mixes, and so much more all the easier.

Virtual Studio Technology (VST3 support) is also enhanced with the new production update. Audacity 3.2 delivers a more streamlined experience for creators with a completely rewritten code base, providing the most stable and reliable VST platform to date.

New visual improvements have also been made, especially from a user experience perspective.

Audacity 3.2 introduces a clearer and more consistent set of visuals in the top bar for a smoother editing experience, with the audio output bar and volume slider combined for more efficient functionality. A new ‘Audio Setup’ option also allows for quick and easy changes to input, mic and output settings.

When Will Audacity Become Available?

Audacity 3.2 will be available to creators globally for free beginning on September 26, 2022. For more information about Muse Group and its platforms, visit here