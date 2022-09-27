Best Computer Monitors For Music Production: Every Desktop Screen Worth Having For Your Studio

Here is our comprehensive list of all of the best computer monitors you need for music production. If you're looking for the best monitor to upgrade your studio, these ones will do the trick

Having the proper desktop monitor can make all the difference during late nights in the studio...

While producing hunched over a laptop might work for the casual hobbyist producer, anyone wanting to produce for longer studio sessions will undoubtedly need to upgrade to get a computer monitor.

Computer monitors allow for a much larger workstation when dialing in synth parameters but can also offer a ton of other features like light control and more.

But the problem with computer monitors is that, because of how many of them are out there to buy, it can be easy to be fooled into buying a cheap and unreliable studio desktop monitor. So we decided to compile a list so that you can decide which is the best monitor for music production you need to add to your studio buy list.

So let's dive into the recommendations...

LG 34WP65C-B

The LG 34WP65C-B, at 34 inches, is a 21:9 monitor that is reasonably compact but still offers plenty of space for opening multiple plugins, intensive studio sessions, or watching YouTube tutorials. The 34WP65C-B also has plenty of performance credibility with a 160Hz refresh rate, FreeSync, and sRGB 99% Color Gamut with HDR10.

Most significantly, it sells for under $500.

Non-music producers can still appreciate this VA (vertically aligned) panel's high quality, accurate colors, wide viewing angles, and HDR output of 300 cd/m2 nits. The Resolution is high at 3440 x 1440 QHD, and AMD FreeSync is excellent for cranking out tunes for hours on end. While the 5ms response rate might be a bit slow for ultra-serious producers, it works well enough for most of us.

Even though this is a budget monitor, it is still comparable to similarly priced music production monitors of this size. If you need something specifically designed for production, you can spend more on the 34-inch LG 34GP83A-B, which has a shorter, 1ms response time. However, music production is not nearly as intense as gaming, and you will likely not need the extra features.

The LG 34WP65C-B is a great budget monitor that offers decent performance for most music producers. It would not make sense if it had features that most people buying it would hardly use and, in the process, attract a higher asking price. No, this monitors all the bare essentials that a producer might need; no more and no less.

LG 34WP65C-B Specifications

Screen Size: 34 Inches, 21:9

Resolution: 3440 x 1440 UW-QHD

Panel Technology: Vertical Alignment(VA)

Refresh Rate: 160Hz

Response Time: 5ms

Contrast Ratio: 3000:1 (Static)

Brightness: 300 cd/m²

Ergonomics: Height, Tilt, VESA (100 x 100)

Connectivity: DisplayPort 1.4x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 2, 3.5mm Audio Jack

Dimensions (W x H x D): 10.2 x 31.9 x 18 inches

Weight: 16.98 lbs

HP VH240a

The HP Work line monitors have been delivering outstanding performance and ergonomic comfort to studio users for many years, and this year's additions continue the trend. The HP VH240a (1KL30AA) is a monitor designed for users who spend an equal amount of time producing music both on laptops and desktops.

This monitor is attractive and has many features. This 23.8-inch monitor has speakers in the bezel-free frame, and even though the 60Hz In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel doesn't have some features that other monitors have, it delivers a beautiful Full-High-Definition (FHD) picture.

If you are in the market for a reasonably priced music production monitor that will provide excellent color and grayscale performance regardless of your operating system, then the HP VH240a is a great option. Its large size makes it perfect for whatever studio you're operating out of (professional studio room or bedroom studio), and its sleek design makes it an ideal choice for producers, DJs, and artists alike.

Specs On The HP VH240a

Display size: 60.5 cm (23.8 in) diagonal

Display Type: IPS

Brightness: 250 nits

Pixel pitch: 0.275 mm x 0.275 mm // 92.55 PPI

Color gamut: 72% RGB

Color support: Up to 16.7 million colors with the use of FRC technology

Frequency: Horizontal: 30-80 kHz // Vertical: 50-60 Hz

Inputs: 1 VGA // 1 HDMI

NOTE: HDCP support on digital inputs

Horizontal viewing angle (typical): 178 degrees

Vertical viewing angle (typical): 178 degrees

Resolution (recommended): 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Aspect ratio: 16:9

W x D x H (unpacked): 53.8 x 21.8 x 50.0 cm (21.2 x 8.6 x 19.7 in)

Weight: Unpacked: 4.7 Kg (10.3 lb)

ViewSonic VA2855SMH

ViewSonic is well-known for its excellent color performance and ease of use. The VA2855SMH continues this trend with its phenomenal static contrast ratio and color. This LED monitor comes packed with features that make it a desirable option for music producers at every level.

If you're looking for an LCD monitor that's easy to set up and requires little to no extra effort, the BenQ GW2280 Eye Care may be the right fit.

An LED monitor can provide a good viewing experience, as the ViewSonic VA2855SMH demonstrates. LCDs can offer a clearer picture, such as on the Dell UltraSharp U2412M, but they are often more expensive.

Specs on the ViewSonic VA2855SMH

Optimum Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Contrast Ratio: 3000:1 (typ)

Display Area: 620.9 x 341.2 mm

Video: VGA x1, HDMI x1

Physical With Stand: 59.7 x 452.6 x 249.7 mm

Voltage: AC 100-240V (Universal); 50/60 Hz

Consumption: 32W

Speakers: 2 x 2 W

Power: Internal Power Board

Audio Out: 3.5mm Out x1

Audio Input: 3.5mm In x1

Asus VZ279HE

The ASUS VZ279HE Monitor has an excellent 1920 x 1080 resolution, making any video look amazing. With an 80000000 contrast ratio, the image on this desktop monitor is crystal clear and well-defined. This monitor also features 178-degree wide viewing angles both horizontally and vertically, so you can watch work in Ableton or watch YouTube tutorials from any angle without any visual distortion! The higher pixel density and color gamut will give you excellent picture quality.

This monitor has 16.78 million colors to make your pictures look vibrant and natural, with a 16:9 aspect ratio that most monitors have. The IPS panel provides high-quality images in all lighting conditions, and the maximum refresh rate of 75 Hz gives you smooth videos even when playing games at their highest setting!

The frameless design of the VZ279Q makes it ideal for multiple displays. At the same time, the panoramic collection is perfect for any producer who wants the best of both worlds: music production, movies, or more.

You can play with two screens that are merged into one seamless screen. This will provide a more immersive experience and eliminate the need to divide your attention between producing on one monitor and working on another.

Specs On The Asus VZ279HE

Model: Asus VZ279HE

Screen Size: 27 Inches

Panel Type: IPS

Display Type: LED

Refresh Rate: 75 hertz

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Contrast Ratio (Dynamic): 80,000,000:1

Contrast ratio (typical): 1000:1

Response time: 5ms

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Connection Type: 2 x HDMI, VGA

VESA: No VESA Mounting

Brightness: 250 nits

Weight: 8.6 pounds

Dimensions: ‎24.4 x 8.3 x 17.3 inches

Screen Shape: Flat

HD Type: Full HD

Color: Black

Viewing angle: 178º/178º

Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 27

Dell's $719.99 UltraSharp 27 4K USB-C Monitor (U2720Q) is a productivity monitor that is 27-inches with UHD resolution, solid color accuracy, and a complete set of ergonomic controls. This monitor offers the performance and features of a high-end business monitor that is geared to workers involved in color-critical tasks such as processing photos for upload.

This monitor is beautiful. It is minimal and clean, with tiny bezels and no large logo on the front.

This screen has a very slim width, and even the back of the monitor looks attractive. The light grey, dark grey, and black color scheme means that this screen will fit in well with any environment, either in the office at work or at home.

The Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q is a top-quality monitor with an excellent build design and comes with all the ports, cables, and functionality you could ever need from a monitor, but it can be costly.

When it comes down to it, if I'm going to be looking at a screen for extended periods each day, I want to make sure it's a good investment. That's why, after doing my research, I decided on the Dell Ultrasharp U2720Q. More than two months later, I'm still very pleased with that decision.

Specs On The Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 27

Size: 27"

Screen Area: 23.49 x 13.21" / 596.65 x 335.53 mm

Panel Type: IPS-Type LCD

Touchscreen: No

Resolution: 3840 x 2160

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Pixels Per Inch: (PPI) 163 PPI

Finish: Anti-Glare / Matte

Contrast Ratio: 1300:1

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Power Consumption: 200 W (Maximum)

AC Input Power: 100 to 240 VAC, 50 / 60 Hz at 2.5 A

Power Adapter Type: Internal

USB Power Delivery: 90 W (via USB Type-C)

Dimensions: (W x H x D) 24.1 x 20.7 x 7.3" / 611.3 x 525.2 x 185.0 mm (with Stand)

Weight: 14.55 lb / 6.60 kg (with Stand) // 9.7 lb / 4.40 kg (without Stand)

Acer R240HY

The Acer R240HY is a midrange monitor that uses an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel to deliver good color accuracy and solid grayscale performance without drawing much power. It has three video inputs and features a sleek bezel-free design, but it lacks USB connectivity and ergonomic adjustments.

The Acer R240HY is an excellent choice if you're a music producer looking for a reasonably affordable, stylish 24-inch IPS monitor. Granted, you don't get as many features as some of the other production monitors on this list, such as USB ports and DisplayPort inputs, and it lacks a fully adjustable stand. That said, it delivers solid color, and grayscale performance does an excellent job of displaying fast-action gaming and is accessible on your utility bill. If you require a monitor with a higher resolution, consider the Acer H257HU, one of our top choices for midrange monitors.

This monitor is more expensive than the R240HY, but it has a larger screen and better Resolution. The colors are also more accurate, with more color settings.

Specs On The Acer R240HY

Screen Size: 23.8"

Maximum Resolution: (Full HD)1920 x 1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Contrast Ratio: 1,000:1

Response Time: 4 ms

Color Supported: 16.7 Million

Adaptive Contrast Management (ACM): 100,000,000:1

Brightness: 250 cd/m²

Backlight: LED

Panel Type: IPS (In-plane Switching)

Colors: Black

Dimensions (W x H x D): 540 mm x 325 mm x 42 mm // 540 mm x 407 mm x 185 mm (with stand)

Weight (Approximate): 2.60 kg // 2.90 kg (with stand)