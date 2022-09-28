Best Free Reverb Plugins: 12 Free Reverbs For Music Production In 2022

Check out our comprehensive list of the best free reverb plugins for windows and mac. Use these free reverb plugins to add space, depth, and nuance to your tracks, regardless of the genre you're producing.

If you're looking for a fantastic reverb VST plugin that will add space and texture to your mixdowns, you might be in a challenging search.

Because there are so many reverb plugins, both paid and for free. So we decided to do some heavy lifting and find the best free reverb VST plugins you can download for your music productions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So whether you're looking for room reverb, hall reverb, plate reverb, or even crazy algorithmic reverb that dials in its parameters with expert precision, this list will have something for you.

Because dialing in the proper amount of reverb is hard enough without worrying about which is the best tool for the job, let's dive into the list...

But First, Do Need Free Stuff? We Got You Covered:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Super Massive by Valhalla

This large reverb device can also act as a super delay unit and can do anything in between. If you're familiar with the rest of Valhalla's reverb bundle, you'll know you are in for an industry-leading treat on this one. Because the rest of the plugins on this list of reverbs are in no particular order, this long reverb is listed at the top for a reason, just like how every music producer should have Xfer Records OTT on their hard drive, the same can be said about this stereo reverb effect.

Those familiar with the Super Massives know that this plugin is designed to create substantial unending swells, echoes that curve back on themselves, and several massive effects that often distort time and space.

Also, there are some great things you can do with it that are within the realm of normality, but it still has an otherworldly quality. It's free to use and as popular as its effects are powerful, making it a go-to tool for any music producer. This is sure to become your go-to reverb; full stop.

Snag It, And Other Freebies, Here

Cymatics – Space Lite

This great reverb tool has a simple, easy-to-use design, but it's full of potential for creativity. Space Lite includes three powerful reverb modes, each with distinctive sound and character. This allows for new levels of customization, making this one of the best reverb plugins you can snag for free today.

The modulation FX in Space Lite also allows you to change your reverb's sound entirely. These modulation options include Pitch, Chorus, Flanger, and Phaser. It is crucial to remember that these controls only affect the reverb tail, making it much simpler to create exceptional, unique reverb effects.

Snag This Plugin Here

Variety of Sound Epicverb

Epicverb is a versatile free reverb plugin that can do everything from tiny room reverbs to ambient shimmers and big epic reverb tails. It manages all this without sounding overly complex or muddying up your mix. This might just fit the bill if you're looking for a free plugin to act as your main reverb.

Epicverb is an excellent free reverb plugin that is quick and easy to use with a beautiful, rich, warm reverb sound. It is also versatile and can be used for more than one purpose. The end result is a lovely and clear reverb signal that is easy to mix and blend into the rest of your channels.



Snag This Plugin Here

TAL-Reverb 4

Reverb-4 is a classic Plate reverb reminiscent of the '80s. It sounds great on vocals and is one of TAL's best plugins. It sounds great on anything, from synths to drums and vocals. Reverb-4 is one of our go-to Plate verbs. If you're looking to tap into the nostalgia of Stranger Things and more, this 80s reverb is one of the best reverbs for the job.

The TAL-Reverb-4 is much more efficient than its predecessors and won't use up much of your computer's processing power. Additionally, the plugin's interface has become much more straightforward, and it is now more adaptable.

Snag This Plugin Here

Acon Digital Reverb Solo

Acon Digital and Reverb.com have teamed up to create Reverb Solo, a versatile reverb that can lay the perfect foundation for your mixes. By providing a sense of space, Reverb Solo gives you a strong starting point for adding other reverbs later. This reverb is better than more paid plugins on the market.

Reverb Solo is very easy to use and gives your audio a bright, almost slap-back-like reverb sound, placing it in a small room with an intimate sound. You can also turn Reverb Solo up to create long, dark reverbs that bury your audio sound in deep space.

We always appreciate plugins that are easy to use but still offer robust features, and Reverb Solo is one of those. Place it on an audio channel and add space with just a few clicks.

Snag This Plugin Here

KR-Reverb FS

This reverb unit by Kresearch is based on their commercial 'KR-Space' multi-effect and is designed to be user-friendly.

EQ settings and damping levels are internally handled. At the same time, you still have control over early and late reflections, diffusion, decay, and listener position, as well as dry/wet and Output Gain. Presets can also be saved and loaded.

The result may not sound like the most natural sound reverb you've ever used, but it is a great-sounding stereo reverb effect, without a doubt. Combine this reverb and delay, and you will get a dialed-in and unique product that adds space and dimension to your tracks.

Snag This Free Plugin Here

OrilRiver

Oliver not only has excellent sound quality but also offers a great user experience and workflow. The interface is well-organized and easy to use, so you can quickly adjust the simulated space's dimensions and tone to your liking. The simulated quality of this mixes this reverb with a vintage 80s character that is truly unique.

The plugin provides various options for early reflection models and types of reverb tail, as well as room size, diffusion, damping, and modulation controls. In addition, it features a 3-band equalizer to shape the reverbed signal's sound further. Two GUI skins are also available, allowing the user to choose between lighter and darker color schemes.

The CPU usage for OrilRiver is lower than typical for a reverb module, especially given the high sound quality. Oliver only uses around 4% of available CPU resources on our test machine, meaning that you could use multiple reverb instances with different settings (small room, large hall, etc.) without any issues.

Snag This Plugin Here

Voxengo Oldskoolverb

The Oldskoolverb plugin is likely their most popular, and it's easy to see why. It's a basic reverb that offers excellent sound quality and functionality. With 18 different reverb modes, Oldskooverb can create small, large, room hall, plate, and other reverb types.

This product also has five additional reverb modes that you can combine with other settings to create new and unique reverbs. So if you're looking for specialized reverb to add a signature quality or an out-of-this-world reverb simulation to your tracks, this is an excellent reverb.

Snag This Plugin Here

Dragonfly Reverb

Dragonfly Reverb was released at the end of 2018 and quickly became one of the most recommended freeware reverb plugins. Its sound is based on the Freeverb 3 Hibiki algorithm, which sounds incredible. The user interface is also excellent, with easily accessible controls and direct access to all the algorithm's parameters.

This plugin offers a way to change the sound of your room by altering its size, width, diffusion, and other properties. You can also use multiple tone controls to create different sounds. Dragonfly is an effective tool for mixing and creating artificial spaces.

Many free reverb bundles sound thin and cheap, but this bundle of reverbs is the opposite. Between the different reverb processors included here, one of them is sure to become your favorite reverb ever!

Snag These Plugins Here

Proverb by U-He

U-He refers to this plugin as 'researchware', relying on the user community to develop good settings and share them with U-He and the community. This data mining method is a neat approach that encourages the user to be proactive in using this plugin.

I like the tails and reverb time on this reverb. It has a soft and subtle decay on it that no offer new reverb can compete with. Just dial in its reverb settings and watch this plugin come alive with space, texture, and nuance.

Snag This Plugin Here

Cloud Seed

Cloud Seed can turn any signal into something massive and lush with evolving pads. It is a highly flexible reverb, and it can do almost anything you need. Not only that, you can easily recreate natural spaces, like rooms and halls.

Cloud Seed was created not to try to recreate any hardware reverb, similar to the Lexicon 224. Even though that is the case, Cloud Seed still produces the same tone and character of 80s vintage reverb effects. However, Cloud Seed still has its merits regardless of the size of the room. The app is great for creating washy, ambient sounds and atmospheres.

ProtoVerb creates a body of air with multiple resonances to produce natural-sounding reverberations with a character that sets it apart from most other reverb units. For example, various instruments do not blend in a smear of reverb but remain freakishly distinct. In addition, effects like ghost-echoes and resonance-build-ups are possible.

The data-mining approach is chosen because of the unique character of the plugin. An advanced randomizer has also been implemented to facilitate this. We urge you to try it out if you haven't yet and share any exciting settings you may find. Overall, this is one of the best free reverb plugins on the market. So check it out!

Snag This Plugin Here

Smart Electronix Ambience

Smart Electronix's Ambience may not be new, but it still sounds great. It has beautiful reverb tails and a full sound.

The Ambience reverb is designed to create massive, expansive sounds with a sense of space and distance. Its lush, ethereal tone is perfect for creating otherworldly atmospheres. The precise controls allow you to tailor the sound of your reverb to get precisely the results you want.

Although it was once thought to be a resource-intensive program, modern computers can efficiently run multiple instances of Ambience simultaneously.

Snag This Plugin Here