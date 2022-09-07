Here Are The Best Tools For Professional Content Creators and Influencers In 2022

We chatted with the CEO of Track Club to find out the best tools professional content creators use every day and get some advice on how to level up your content creation regardless of the industry you work in.

We live in an era where content is king (or queen). If you are trying to get your brand out to the masses, get your music heard, or just make an impact in today's digital world, 9/10 times, it will be excellent content that serves as the vehicle for your message.

This means that competition for creating excellent content is fiercer than ever before. And since anyone with an iPhone and a hot take can technically be a "content creator," those looking to take them as seriously as possible should be looking to invest in the most powerful tools for the job.

It all comes down to investing in clever tools that suit your needs as a professional content creator, and nobody knows this better than Ryan Wines, the CEO of Track Club. Track Club is subscription-based music licensing platform specifically for professional creators. The platform is powered by larger sync company Marmoset. We had the opportunity to sit down with Ryan to discuss what tools the best of the best are using daily to create great content for their niche.

Ryan Wines, the CEO of Track Club, is a content creation guru

What are the differences between amateur and professional creators?

Professional content creators tend to have a more profound knowledge of their audience and the interests that they’ve curated over time. Amateur creators tend to post more varied content when they’re first starting.

When just starting with content creation, it’s essential to experiment and explore various topics and editing styles, test different concepts and techniques, and gather feedback from viewership data by connecting with your community.

With time, you can build on that feedback and identify and lean into your niche.

You can tell when someone has a deep understanding of what works and what their community is interested in - both by the quality of the material and video style. Usually, if there’s value to a critical mass and the style, personality, or approach is unique, you can find traction you can build on.

What are the misconceptions you've ever heard about content creation?

You don’t need to be a video editing wiz or participate in viral trends to be a successful content creator!

We’re in a golden era of content creation now, where there is an audience for every niche and accessible tools to help you create. Whether your passion is niche sports footage or film photography, there is an audience for you. With the right tools, anyone can make it in no time. It’s surprisingly easy.

Tell me your golden rule for what defines good content, regardless of medium.

A robust and two-way audience relationship is key to good content.

Good content often requires a deep understanding of viewers - not only in terms of topics they’re interested in but in style and approach. What type of footage do they like?

What type of music do they respond to? What editing techniques communicate your ideas most effectively? These are vital questions that drive success.

Again, the bottom line is if a critical mass has some perceived value, whether it be educational, entertainment, or otherwise, AND if the style, personality, or approach is unique, you can usually find some traction to build upon.

What It Does: Track Club is a music licensing subscription app that provides thousands of high-quality, meticulously-curated songs for content creators to use in their videos, podcasts, streams, and more.

Who It’s Designed For: Track Club is designed for content creators looking for a fast, reliable way to find music for their videos. As members of the fastest-growing sector of the global small business economy, content creators produce high-volume video, audio, and streaming content at a record pace.

Still, they have limited access to quality music in their projects.

The X Factor: Track Club is the first music licensing subscription app to provide 100% customizable songs. Track Club is powered by Marmoset — the only Certified B-Corp in the music licensing industry. Committed to reinvesting 10% of profits into community partners, Marmoset gave more than $100k in 2021 to community non-profits working for social justice, education, houselessness, music and arts advocacy, equity and inclusion, civil rights, and more.

MixLab

What It Does: MixLab is a tool within a tool.

As Track Club's in-app music customization feature, MixLab allows Track Club users to infinitely customize the stems of any Track Club song by muting or soloing instruments, adjusting volume levels, and downloading their custom mix for their video, audio, or streaming content.

Who It’s Designed For: MixLab is designed for content creators who want the perfect music for their content. By adjusting stems individually, creators can create custom music that is entirely their own, curated for their exact content style and audience.

The X Factor: MixLab is one of the only in-app song customization tools for music licensing. This gives MixLab users a unique level of control over their sound, which allows them to create specialized content that stands out from the crowd.

What It Does: Ilovecreatives is a virtual community of like-minded creators looking to level up their digital creative skills and build a strong community of fellow creators.

With content creation classes on topics like video creation and graphic design, templates, resource directories, community events, and more, Ilovecreatives is a one-stop shop for professional creators who are looking to hone their craft.

Who It’s Designed For: Creators, small business owners, and freelancers looking to monetize their work or bring their content creation to the next level.

The X Factor: Ilovecreatives is an all-inclusive network of resources and community. When you enroll in an Ilovecreators course, you aren’t only learning from the best of the best and connecting with like-minded peers with whom you can collaborate on future projects and work to boost each other’s engagement.

What don't you need to make professional, high-quality content?

You don’t need fancy expensive digital editing software to make great content.

There are tons of great free or inexpensive tools that give you the control you need. Track Club for music, iMove or Canva for video editing and even in-app tools like TikTok’s video editor are great resources for creating compelling professional content.

You can always invest in an HD camera or a high-quality microphone after you’ve gained traction and are building momentum.

First things first – you’ve got to provide value to an audience and be unique in your delivery. Do that first – you can level up your gear game later.

Is it too late to be a content creator?

No way! With apps like TikTok, Youtube, and Twitch reporting record growth and more and more people finding unique niches online, the creator economy will only grow from here.