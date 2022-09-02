Check Out The Biggest Samples In Dance Music: Two DJs Share The Most Well-Recognized Sounds

We sat down with Plastik Funk and YouNotUs to discuss the most popular samples and sounds in dance music. Some records, like 'Level" are easy to recognize, while others are a bit harder to find...

Dance music and EDM have their roots in sample culture, where one artist takes stems and bits of their favorite artists in their music. The practice goes back decades and is so ingrained in what dance music is today that we might not even recognize that some of the most popular records of the day are entirely built off samples ripped from past generations.

Plastik Funk and YouNotUs's latest release, ‘Make A Living,’ is one such record...

And with this fantastic track hitting the airwaves, we decided we would sit down with the producers to get their insider's perspectives on what other records were built off of secret, or not-so-secret, samples. They came back with an extensive list of some of the biggest samples in the game, so let's stop killing time and dive into the list.

Stream 'Make A Living' Below

The track is a high-energy club smasher with a low-pounding bass line and energetic synth blasts that scream for peak-time DJ play. It has all the elements needed to be a hit track of this genre and is certainly something to listen to before it gets into heavy rotation in the global club scene.

The exact sample used in this track is discussed later, so for those who don't already recognize it, take a quick listen below and keep reading to find the source sound that makes the foundation of this amazing tune.

Loleatta Hollway – ‘Love Sensation’

Plastik Funk: A classic anthem would be a classic without this one – probably one of the most recognizable tracks ever that set the dance floor on fire without fail!

Used in ‘Ride on Time’ by Black Box

20th Century Steel Band - 'Heaven and Hell is on Earth'

YouNotUs: Like many 00s party people, we instantly fell in love with this sample the day we heard it on JLo’s hit track ‘Jenny From the Block.’ She flips it into her style, bringing swagger and R&B soul to the song in true JLo fashion.

Used in YouNotUs x Plastik Funk ‘Make A Living’

Etta James – ‘Something’s Got A Hold On Me’

Plastik Funk: Avicii did it like no one else and introduced such an iconic voice to a new generation of dance fans, completely reworking her topline in a unique way that took over the industry; ‘Levels’ will always be legendary for decades and decades to come.

Used in ‘Levels’ by Avicii

Airto - 'Celebration Suite'

YouNotUs: We loved this sample used in Bellini’s 90s anthem, ‘Samba de Janeiro,’ it even inspired our version, ‘Samba.’ Everything about the track screams summer vibes; the Latin American infusion, playful percussion pattern, and that vast brass hook that gets stuck in your head for days.

Used in YouNotUs ft. Louis III ‘Samba.’

Nitro Deluxe – ‘Let’s Get Brutal’

Plastik Funk: I know people from all walks of life that love the Inner City version of this track that spins the riff out of control in the best way!

From old school club kids to ravers today, from sweaty basements to mainstages, it only ever gets a fantastic reaction from audiences!

Used in – ‘Big Fun’ by Inner City

P. Diddy feat. Ginuwine, Loon and Mario Winans - 'I Need a Girl (Part 2)'

YouNotUs: P.Diddy’s original release is a mellow, slow-tempo hip-hop track, so we love how James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa turned it into a club-ready dance song with a grooving kick emphasizing that excellent guitar sample.

Used in James Hype, Miggy Dela Rosa - Ferrari

Chaka Khan – ‘Fate’

Plastik Funk: The French touch of dance music is some of the best to do it; Stardust was one when they evolved Chaka Khan’s track into an essential part of ‘Music Sounds Better With You’ that is undeniably A*.

Used in ‘Music Sounds Better With You’ by Stardust

Eddie Johns - 'More Spell on You'

YouNotUs: Daft Punk's ‘One More Time’ is just iconic. Twenty years later, it’s still an absolute dancefloor bomb that will pop off in any live set. Daft Punk took that punchy horn section and turned it into one of the most instantly recognizable leads in dance music.

Used in Daft Punk - One More Time

Rare Pleasure – ‘Let Me Down Easy’

Plastik Funk: So many uses of disco are present in house music past and present, and David Morales uses the piano of the original here to be the backbone of ‘Needin’ U,’ electric!

Used in ‘Needin’ U’ by David Morales:

Concept Neuf - 'The Path'

YouNotUs: Ninetoes’ Finder was a track we used to spin in our own DJ sets. We just love the rippling sound of the steel drums and the irresistible melody that makes you want to get up and dance.

It was a great honor to have the chance to put our spin on this sample in one of our 2021 dance tracks.

Used in Ninetoes - Finder and YouNotUs & Mi Casa – ‘Chucks’

Boney M – ‘Gotta Go Home’

Plastik Funk: Duck Sauce dominated the airwaves and did this mischievously when they sampled Boney M for ‘Barbra Streisand’ – it's funny, gets hands in the air, and is also just a massive banger!

Used in ‘Barbra Streisand’ by Duck Sauce:

Nightcrawlers - 'Push the Feeling on (The Dub of Doom)'

YouNotUs: Everyone has heard this track over the summer after it became a viral social media hit. The original is an old-school house classic, but we love how Riton and Nightcrawlers brought it up to date for today’s generation of party-goers with the sing-along vocal topline and popping synth effects over that unmistakable melody. It’s a great summer party track!

Used in Riton and Nightcrawlers feat Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday (Dopamine edit)

The Clash – ‘Straight To Hell’

Plastik Funk: Diplo produced this track, and a lot of producers still love to put their spin on ‘Paper Planes’ today, a massive track that was all over the radio when it was released; I especially love how Diplo used the melody of The Clash track to become something we now associate with this version. Epic!

Used in ‘Paper Planes’ by M.IA.:

M.A.N.D.Y. and Booka Shade - 'Body Language'

YouNotUs: If you love house music, you must love this sample. The original from M.A.N.D.Y and Booka Shade is a dancefloor classic with a more profound synthpop style and experimental edge. However, Jax Jones teaming up with singer Raye to sample that grooving bassline in ‘You Don’t Know Me' was epic!

Used in Jax Jones feat Raye - You Don’t Know Me: