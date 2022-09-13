Casio Privia PX-S7000: Casio Announces Their New Premium Line Of Digital Pianos

Casio px-s7000 digital piano and keyboard is the latest announcement from the industry heavyweight. This latest announcement is the company's attempt at redefining the quality in digital pianos.

Casio has unveiled its new line of products: the premium Privia digital pianos PX-S7000, PX-S6000, and PX-S5000. The new lineups feature finishes and colors with a stylish design that looks great in any modern living space.

Let's look at some of the most exciting features the new line of Casio keyboards will include in the Casio px-s7000 digital piano. The PX-S7000 is available in mustard, white, and black, with prices starting at $2,099.

What Is Coming With The Casio PX-S7000

The Privia range has three sampled pianos: Privia Grand Hamburg, Privia Grand New York, and Privia Grand Berlin. You can try and test the perfect tone with its advanced acoustic simulator, which replicates the nuances of a real grand piano. These include string resonance, damper resonance, open string resonance, aliquot resonance, key action, and damper noise.

Casio's PX-S7000 piano has keys made from a combination of resin and spruce wood, which the company says provides greater key density for more stable playing. The digital piano can be placed anywhere in a room, as it comes with a digital display and surrounds sound. It also has fixed pedals that are attached to a transparent stand.

What The Casio PX-S7000 Sounds Like

This keyboard has Casio's Smart Hybrid Hammer Action keys, which the company says provide the feedback you might expect from a finely tuned concert grand piano. The keys feature spruce exterior aesthetics and subtly textured surfaces and offer natural performance by replicating the hammer behavior of each of the eighty-eight individual piano keys.

The PX-S7000 has three of the best pianos on Earth, called Berlin, Hamburg, and New York. Each piano preset and soundbank has its unique expression and vibe, which is undoubtedly one of the most exciting qualities of this product.

The keyboard has four hundred different Tones, including fifty electric piano tones. Various sounds are inspired by the keyboard sections of some of the most well-recognized songs in the world.

The PX-S7000 has a wooden stand with a modern design and three pedals. The main body of the piano can be removed from the stand and played anywhere on the go, thanks to its built-in and optional battery power functionality. This, alongside an optional SP-34 three-pedal unit, can be connected for portable use and the optional SC-900 carrying bag means that you can take this keyboard anywhere with you. It's damn impressive!

The PX-S7000 has a 32-watt, 4-way Spatial Sound System. Casio says the speakers are tuned to work well with the PX-S7000's wood and a resin body. The Piano Position function lets you configure the Spatial Sound System to ensure that the speaker plays back with optimal sound quality, whether playing against a wall, in a corner, or just into headphones.

This product can connect wirelessly using Bluetooth, a USB connection that meets the requirements of the class it is in, the ability to record MIDI sounds, and a place to plug in a microphone to record audio onto a USB.

Main Features On The Casio Px-s7000

