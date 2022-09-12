Five Acts Not To Miss at Waterworks Festival (London)

If you just might find yourself in London this coming Saturday, it is highly suggested that you pay a visit to Gunnersbury Park for the second annual edition of Waterworks Festival. The lineup itself boasts many who are on their way up in the ranks of dance music along with a few seasoned veterans who are still carving a path. Nevertheless, it can be a bit overwhelming narrowing down who to see, or even who to just make a mental note of who not to miss. Hopefully, our mini-guide here will help narrow down some choices for you.

1. PALMS TRAX

Palms Trax George Nebieridze

German producer, Palms Trax is one of those artists on the bill who may not need an introduction to most. The Berlin-based artist has been carefully remixing and releasing high-quality floor tunes on revered labels like Lobster Theremin, Hot Haus, and Let's Play House. More recently though, he's turned his focus towards his new imprint, CWPT.

For a preview of what to expect from this coming Saturday afternoon, check out his recent Boiler Room set at Dekmantel:

2. MIDLAND B2B SAOIRSE

Of the many back-to-back sets scheduled for Waterworks Festival, Midland's rare instance of sharing the decks this time around is with London-based, Irish born producer, Saoirse. How the two agreed to this is set is unknown but the've recently shared a few bills together. More importantly, the two have their own unique style which should translate really well into a DJ set. He's known for everything from dusty disco to bleepy techno and she herself was shortlisted as one of the best Essential Mixes of 2021.

3. ANZ

Anz Melanie Lehmann

Not many artists blossomed during the pandemic but if there were to be one that that was the shining light, it was definitely Anz. Her quirky, rave-ready productions dominated Radio 1 airplay on Fridays last year and reasonably so. Luckily enough, the pandemic is behind us and she's able to rinse her tunes all over the world including this Saturday at Waterworks!

4. PEACH

Peach Cáit Fahey

Though Peach is still fairly new on the production front, the cognoscenti are well aware of her recent impact in dance music. Djs like Mall Grab and Leon Vynehall have both taken a liking to her tunes and her touring schedule only includes the cream of the crop.

5. CALIBRE

Since the turn of the century, it would seem that Irish, drum & bass producer, Calibre has dropped at least one brilliant album per year. Each one reads like a full artist album devoid of formulas and any predictability whatsoever. Pick up his most recent one here in 2022, Double Bend and you'll get the point. Catch him at the festival this Saturday and you're likely to go on adventure featuring drum & bass, dubstep, garage, and maybe some house music sprinkled in.

Honorable Mentions:

Schatrax (live)

Digital Mystikz - Mala & Coki ft. SGT Pokes

DJ Storm ft. Stamina MC

Krust (Live)

Bambounou b2b GiGi FM

Batu b2b Skee Mask

Yazzus b2b LCY

Adam Pits b2b LUXE

A limited amount of tickets still remain over at Resident Advisor.

Follow Waterworks Festival on Facebook.