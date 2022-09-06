Frazi.er Announces Massive Hydro New Years Show

On Friday 30th December, Glasgow’s largest ever indoor techno event, Concept, returns for another installment at the unique 14,000-capacity venue.

Glaswegian producer and DJ Frazi.er is pioneering the latest generation of clubbing fanatics. His uniquely raw, energetic sound has led to international recognition and seminal releases on world-renowned labels including EXHALE.

On Friday the 30th December 2022, Frazi.er returns to home soil to provide another colossal event at Glasgow’s biggest venue, the OVO Hydro. CONCEPT is an all-encompassing stadium-sized affair with a carefully handpicked line-up and larger-than-life aesthetic value.

High-energy Techno, mind-blowing production, transparent visual installations and indoor pyrotechnics are just a few of the finer tangible points of what promises to be a showstopping end-of-year party laid on by one of the country’s most promising young talents.

Alongside Frazi.er, globally celebrated artist Dax J, acid heavy hitters 999999999, German maestros SHDW & Obscure Shape and uprising female talent Lokier complete a line-up of undeniably appealing acts guaranteed to give 2022 the almighty send-off it deserves.

The main event is supplemented by an intimate pre-party, held at Glasgow’s Radisson Red - recently voted one of Europe’s top 50 ‘coolest bars’. Nestled in the loft of its sky bar, overlooking aerial views of the surrounding area and fitted out with a fully-fledged Void Acoustics sound system, all proceeds of the pre-party will be donated to a local children’s charity.

If the previous edition of CONCEPT at OVO Hydro is anything to go by, which sold out in less than 24 hours and featured R-label powerhouse Kobosil, Dutch talent Cynthia Spiering & Platform 18 head honcho Ivan Kutz, December’s event is promising to be another unforgettable experience en mass.

