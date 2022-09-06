Skip to main content

Frazi.er Announces Massive Hydro New Years Show

On Friday 30th December, Glasgow’s largest ever indoor techno event, Concept, returns for another installment at the unique 14,000-capacity venue.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Glaswegian producer and DJ Frazi.er is pioneering the latest generation of clubbing fanatics. His uniquely raw, energetic sound has led to international recognition and seminal releases on world-renowned labels including EXHALE.

Frazier

On Friday the 30th December 2022, Frazi.er returns to home soil to provide another colossal event at Glasgow’s biggest venue, the OVO Hydro. CONCEPT is an all-encompassing stadium-sized affair with a carefully handpicked line-up and larger-than-life aesthetic value.

High-energy Techno, mind-blowing production, transparent visual installations and indoor pyrotechnics are just a few of the finer tangible points of what promises to be a showstopping end-of-year party laid on by one of the country’s most promising young talents.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Alongside Frazi.er, globally celebrated artist Dax J, acid heavy hitters 999999999, German maestros SHDW & Obscure Shape and uprising female talent Lokier complete a line-up of undeniably appealing acts guaranteed to give 2022 the almighty send-off it deserves.

FRAZ013-Ovo-Hydro-Lead

The main event is supplemented by an intimate pre-party, held at Glasgow’s Radisson Red - recently voted one of Europe’s top 50 ‘coolest bars’. Nestled in the loft of its sky bar, overlooking aerial views of the surrounding area and fitted out with a fully-fledged Void Acoustics sound system, all proceeds of the pre-party will be donated to a local children’s charity.

If the previous edition of CONCEPT at OVO Hydro is anything to go by, which sold out in less than 24 hours and featured R-label powerhouse Kobosil, Dutch talent Cynthia Spiering & Platform 18 head honcho Ivan Kutz, December’s event is promising to be another unforgettable experience en mass.

Tickets

Related Content

Magnetic FEE.jpg
Events

Spend New Years Eve in NYC with Dirtybird DJs, Warehouse Style

By Magnetic
15109409_1286680284716494_4080000929263130114_n.jpg
Events

5 Events For Your Last Minute Chicago New Years Eve

By Emily Meyer
Decadence NYE 2019 Colorado Festival
Events

Spotlight: Decadence 2019 Taps Boys Noize, REZZ, San Holo & More For Massive Colorado NYE Event

By Magnetic