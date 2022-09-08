The Best Free Progressive House Packs: Thousands of Synths, Drum Loops, and One Shots

Here is the ultimate collection of free progressive house sample packs and construction kits modeled after the sounds of artists like Eric Prydz and Guy J. Snag thousands f royalty-free samples for free and use them in your tracks today.

If you're making progressive house or one of its many more niche sub-genres, you need to use the best samples. Your kick drums need to have weight and punch, your claps and snares need bite and power, and your hi-hats need to pop right out of the speakers.

That's why we compiled this massive list of free samples you can download immediately and start using in your own productions. So if you need to start making hard-hitting progressive tunes, this article will become your best friend.

So get ready for instant improvements to your sound and beats within just a few minutes of downloading these unique free sample packs.

ZEFORA ETHEREAL VOICES FREEBIE

A range of free vocal samples from Zefora's Ethereal Voices library. This free female vocal sample pack contains a selection of musical loops hand-picked from the full sample library to add that extra level of detail to your progressive house tracks.

Snag These Samples Here

Reddit User SOUNDSE7EN's Pack

Get unique sounds for your trance productions; no obligations or hoop-jumping are required, just click the link and download the pack.

This is a love letter to the progressive house music production communities across Reddit and does not fail to deliver. Check out these trance loops and many others through the link below.

Snag These Samples Here

Progressive House Drums

What About Free Progressive House Drums is a freebie containing various loud and punchy drum samples. These sounds were crafted with precision and power, so your tracks can be as clear and loud as possible. Enjoy being inspired by some of the biggest progressive house tunes and producers!

Snag These Samples Here

Goldbaby Sample Library

Goldbaby is a top-rated sample maker. He uses high-end equipment and retro lofi processing to create powerful sounds and unique textures. He has also loaded his website with many free sounds, including an 808 recorded through a cassette tape.

So while it may not sound genre specific to progressive house, using these tasteful and textural hits can add that little bit of extra nuance that will set your progressive house track apart from the rest.

Snag These Samples Here

Highlife – Free Trance Samples

HighLife Samples has another free sample pack available for download--progressive houes free samples. This free download contains two trance construction kits, comprising .wav loops and MIDI files. The content of this sample pack can be used royalty-free in your musical compositions.

Snag These Samples Here

Cymatics House - Starter Pack

Many factors contribute to making great progressive house music, but it all starts with having high-quality, professional samples. With access to the same sounds as the top producers, the potential for impressive tracks is limitless.

The sounds of top-tier progressive house artists like Eric Prydz or Guy J inspired their team of sound designers to create this pack. They captured every sound's essence, usability, and stellar quality.

Snag These Samples Here

CARE PACKAGE FOR MUSICIANS

The producers at this site compiled a massive list of royalty-free progressive house and trance samples you can use in Ableton, FL Studio, Logic Pro, or any other DAW you use.

This enormous sample pack is a love letting to music producers and is a distinctive way to add more presets, one-shots, and free techno sounds to your library.

Snag These Samples Here

808 Tape by Wave Alchemy

This collection of 300 drum samples from the classic TR-808 drum machine has been recorded directly to 1/4" analog tape via a Studer A80 Mk1 tape machine. Each sound in the collection features multiple saturation settings!

Tap into the original sound palette used by guys like Nick Warren and Way Out West by including these fantastic samples in your next progressive house production.

Snag These Samples Here

Digital Underglow – 350+ Free Samples

This hybrid collection of drum samples, loops, and effects was hand-crafted using a blend of analog synths, software synths, reverbs, drum machines, and acoustic drums.

You'll get organic sounds with fused electronic noises, creating a mind-bending sonic palette ready for your productions.

Snag These Samples Here

Echo Sound Works – House Essentials

There is no doubt that house music is one of the most popular and influential genres in the electronic dance music world. Progressive houes music has evolved over the years, giving rise to new subgenres such as future house, bounce, tropical house, and G house.

We've gathered an extensive, free collection of drum samples and loops to provide the resources you need to create great House music.

Snag These Samples Here

7 Day Free Sample Pack Series

7 Free Sample Packs brings you a free progressive house sample pack containing over 50 House drum samples and House drum loops. This sample pack includes House kick drums, EDM kick drums, House snare drums, EDM snares, House claps, EDM claps, EDM drum loops, and effects.

This sample pack would be ideal for producers searching for a Tiësto sample pack, Skrillex sample pack, Steve Aoki sample pack, Major Lazer sample pack, Martin Garrix sample pack, and DJ Snake sample packs.

Snag These Samples Here

Ancore's VISION PROGRESSIVE TRANCE

Ancore Sounds' samples and sounds are exciting and relevant solutions for electronic music production. Download free demo versions of their products, presets, construction kits, midi, or sample packs to test their quality. Feel free to use them in any genre you produce; they are a powerful tool for music producers of all levels and genres.

They design our templates using the latest industry sound trends from top labels, so you can get an inside look at how these tracks are made and how they are structured.

Snag These Samples Here

FREE 808's by Samples from Mars

We recorded 16 808 kits through an API console onto tape, using a variety of high-end hardware processors along the way. These are our best-sounding 808s yet. The kits feature clean, colored, and supersaturated 808 samples.

Sang These Samples Here

Trance Vocal Sample Pack

Audiovat's latest free download is the Trance Vocal Sample Pack, containing one dry and wet vocal lead and the chop vocal loop. Wav format. Also included are drum loops, bass, information, and chord melodies. These are available to download without paying a dime, so dive into these free EDM samples now.

Once again, maybe these sound a bit trancey, but progressive house loves an excellent ethereal vocal line, and this is exactly what you get in this fantastic pack.

Snag These Samples Here

Bluezone techno/minimal/house drum hits

The Bluezone Corporation provides 102 one-shot drums, including bass drums, claps, hi-hats, percussion, rides, and snares. All sound libraries and sample packs are available for instant download, making them perfect for music producers, DJs, and movie and video game sound designers worldwide.

Snag These Samples Here