Future Chess Club - Be With You

Still smoking from Coeval and Thissongissick support, the mysterious Swedish act’s debut single gathered acclaim from Jenny Greene on RTÉ 2FM and landed on Spotify’s Fresh Finds, New Music Friday Dance, Portal, and Tour de Floor playlists.

Continuing to carry a personal sentiment throughout the project, Future Chess Club shares his romantic feelings on “Be With You”, a track bridging elegant indie sensibilities and organic dance roots. An avant-garde approach to indie dance, “Be With You” gushes with a wave of melancholic piano, an eerie slice of electronica, and a soothing vocal presented compellingly.

‘’I’ve tried to translate the emotion of people like me who don’t dare talk to people they like and the build-up represents when we finally do it, our heart beats fast’’

Each release from Future Chess Club features a growing sense of honesty and vulnerability from the Berlin-based electronic artist, pulling listeners into a deeply personal journey. Future Chess Club’s music is set to become a beloved meeting place for lovers of romantic electronica.

What Is Future Chess Club All About?

Future Chess Club’s music results from a long process of production, learning, and improvement spent at home, where he was considered “a weirdo” at school. Now living in Berlin, his anonymity contrasts with a deeply personal sound and story, where community and collaboration are key themes.

The online blooming of FCC’s project is the digital translation of the time spent playing chess with a little group of friends in his basement. The club aims to create a safe place for people to exchange, share and collaborate.

Discussing his vision for the project, Future Chess Club shared:

“I always felt different in my bubble; Future Chess Club, for me, was a way to share my feelings and emotions without showing who I am. When I was younger, I was part of a Chess Club, and this was a safe place for me, where I met people like me who became my friends. With this project, I want to create a place where people can discuss, share their feelings and collaborate.”

