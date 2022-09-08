Here Is What Went Down At HARD Summer This Year (Photos, Review, and Memories)

We checked out Hard Summer and took pictures of the best moments so you can relive the memories and pretend you were there!

We had the opportunity to cover Insomniac’s HARD Fest, returning to The National Orange Show Event Center in San Bernardino, California, this summer.

2022 was the first year Insomniac extended the festival from 2 days to 3 days, and attendees were excited about the extensive lineup this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We caught many amazing photos, interviewed some of the best talents at the festival, and shared more memories than we care to admit. So let's dive into everything!

Hard Summer 2022 Photo Gallery

56 Gallery 56 Images

Lucille Croft Interview

We had the opportunity to go behind the scenes with Lucille Croft on Friday before her set. Lucille released her debut EP, Patient X, earlier this year, which tells the story of how she, “Patient X,” rebels against society, which is trying to mold her into the perfect woman, and how she uses seduction and destruction in response to everyone else trying to define who she is.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She has many big things, including wrapping up her next EP and working on her debut album for next year.

Magnetic: Tell us more about your experience playing at HARD Fest.

Lucille: HARD Fest was my first time playing in CA; I'd heard about it for years and always wanted to go, so it felt special finally being able to experience it and actually perform there. I wasn't sure what to expect as it was HOT and early in the day, but the crowd was great. I had a great time playing all my favorite dark/twisted/sexual/fun music, and I think they liked it too!

Magnetic: Who's an artist that you'd love to collaborate with?

Lucille: Here's three in no particular order - Aphex Twin, Grimes, Boys Noize

Magnetic: What’s the last song you listened to?

Lucille: Miss Kittin x The Hacker - Leather Forever

HARD Summer Recap

Later that night, we had the opportunity to catch Nicole Moudaber’s set at the Pink Tent. Her set was incredible, and the crowd had great energy; it was one of the highlights of the day! We also had the chance to capture photos from GRiZ and Joyryde on Day 1.

We started Day 2 with Lucii’s performance, followed by sets from ISOxo and Matroda. We also got to catch Clooney's set later that day. He packed out the Pink Tent, and a crowd lined up around the pink tent and near the entrance to get in; it was one of the highest energy sets from that weekend.

We closed out Day 2 with Madeon’s set. We also had the opportunity to capture what a day in Madeon’s life looks like on tour, linked here, and will be catching him on his Good Faith Forever tour at Frost Amphitheater in Palo Alto, California, next week.

Day 3 continued the trend of great performances from the fantastic lineup of artists this year, with sets from Evan Giia, Sidepiece, Deathpact, and Tchami, before an incredible live set from Porter Robinson to close out the festival.

Overall, the lineup at HARD Fest was a great mix of different artists from different genres, and the quality of the production truly made this a fantastic event to attend.