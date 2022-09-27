Iconic backpack brand, Herschel, partners with women-identifying artists to release the most interesting backpack you'll travel with this year.

Herschel has long been a leading name in the world of backpacks and travel gear, and their latest announcement is certainly something you should keep watch for.

As a continuation of their Nova Art Project series, which partnered with women-identifying artists who each create two exclusive designs that are featured on the brand’s signature Herschel Nova Backpack.

Henn Kim's Artwork Transformed

This current collection transformation's the iconic artwork of Henn Kim's The New Moon and We Are Stars illustrations onto Herschel's most popular backpack models.

These backpacks are inspired by the artists' childlike wonder of the great world beyond the stars and this backpack is perfect for adult and children travelers alike.

The Henn Kim for Herschel Supply Collection will be available exclusively at Herschel Supply stores and online starting September 27th, and will be priced at $99.99.

The next installment in the Nova Art Project series will be arriving in 2023.

More On The Nova Art Project & ArtTable

As part of the project’s mission to support artists and women making a difference in the arts community, Herschel Supply has officially partnered with ArtTable through to 2024. A New York-based organization, ArtTable is dedicated to advancing the leadership of women in visual arts.

The organization’s fellowship program addresses the marked lack of diversity in arts employment and supports women-identifying artists as they transition from academic to professional careers.

A portion of proceeds from the Nova Art Project will directly support women in ArtTable’s Fellowship program, with Herschel Supply committing to fully fund four fellowships per year.