How Meditation Sparks Creativity For Musicians

Meditation's ability to boost creativity is growing in legend, especially in the music industry.

Looking to ignite the creative spark... try meditation

Staying relevant in music requires creativity

Your ability to live your dreams of a successful music career relies on creativity. Outside-the-box thinking can help you in the studio, and creative problem-solving goes a long way when running the business.

So how can you boost creativity and increase the likelihood of success?

The answer may be found in a practice as old as time, Meditation.

How can this ancient practice help artists like you, using technologically advanced systems and devices, harness the power of creativity?

Meditation is vital for my client's success as a health and lifestyle coach working with creatives.

And now, let's dive into some background on creativity first...

Creativity - The Dance of the Brain

Studies have shown that when the brain is highly connected, it performs at a higher level. The brain has networks and subnetworks that tend to work independently to perform specific tasks and functions in our daily lives.

Researchers have found that meditation can help these networks communicate better and perform in sync.

Finding that elusive flow state can be challenging when these networks are off-beat with each other. It's like trying to concentrate while two songs play simultaneously at different BPMs. This happens when you feel anxious or stressed, so meditation is like a sync button for your brain.

Ignite your creative spark with meditation

The subconscious mind is where creativity is born

Science is finding that creativity lies in our subconscious minds.

Accessing that treasure trove of creativity requires us to dive underneath the surface of the constant chatter of the “monkey mind”.

For a long time, it was thought that the subconscious mind was off limits, that we just couldn't access this place until researchers began looking into high-level meditators.

Since then, meditation has been studied much more, and it has been found that a regular practice can stimulate factors that influence creative output, including:

"divergent thinking" (brainstorming creative solutions)

"convergent thinking" (which solution works best?)

"working memory" (remembering and integrating those creative ideas)

"cognitive flexibility" (openness to new ideas and experiences).

Check out the graphic here for more details.

Side effects that support long-term success

Taking just a few minutes a day to practice meditation can set you up for success, igniting a new spark of creativity. Just in case you need any more convincing, here are 5 more benefits of regular meditation practice to inspire you.

Creativity is the brain firing together in harmony and meditation is the sync button of the brain.

Creativity can improve our lives in countless ways.

As a musician, it can be easy to see how increased creativity can impact your career, leading to a higher quality of output and improving quality of life.

When you feel creatively inspired, you are more likely to jump out of bed in the morning, looking forward to the day, instead of hitting the snooze button.

This is why adopting a meditation habit can be a game changer for musicians. Whether you are already a professional, just getting started, or anywhere in between, simple mindfulness practices can impact your life in many different ways.

It’s no surprise that many highly successful artists are known meditators. It’s simple, you can do it anywhere without any equipment, and it has powerful benefits.

Try it for yourself. Here's a short meditation you can try out: